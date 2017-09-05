"Fireball" seen in the sky over Great Falls

(GREAT FALLS) Something in the sky caught the eye of some Great Falls residents on Monday night.
The incident happened at about 11:10 p.m. on Monday.
The American Meteor Society says that it received 99 reports about a "fireball" seen over parts of Montana, Idaho, Washington, and in Alberta and British Columbia.
There have not been any reports of damage or injuries.
Here is what some people posted on the KRTV Facebook page:
The AMS says that its traveled entered the atmosphere near the small city of Boswell and "terminated" near Meadow Creek, British Columbia.
Several people caught it on video::
Hopefully the Meteor tonight at 11:09:52 MST doesn't start any more fires!! View from Fernie, over the Lizard Mtn Range #bcwildfire #meteor pic.twitter.com/s3tO8U7aTf— ISOSCELES (@isoscelesIT) September 5, 2017
Here's the meteor. Apparently it landed near Nelson, BC. 200km west of Calgary pic.twitter.com/DprrY42FsI— RP (@RafaelPern) September 5, 2017
Video of a fireball from a security camera in Rutland, British Columbia, Canada - Sep 4, 2017 pic.twitter.com/oAShRVT1ay— Ron Baalke (@RonBaalke) September 5, 2017
Click here to read more about fireballs at the AMS website.