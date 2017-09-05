Quantcast

"Fireball" seen in the sky over Great Falls - KRTV News in Great Falls, Montana

"Fireball" seen in the sky over Great Falls

Posted: Updated:
By: David Sherman - MTN News
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

(GREAT FALLS) Something in the sky caught the eye of some Great Falls residents on Monday night.

The incident happened at about 11:10 p.m. on Monday.

The American Meteor Society says that it received 99 reports about a "fireball" seen over parts of Montana, Idaho, Washington, and in Alberta and British Columbia.

There have not been any reports of damage or injuries.

Here is what some people posted on the KRTV Facebook page: 

  • Bryson Schug: Anything about a red meteor or type of object crash down behind the hill 57 area. I watched the whole thing it lit up the sky for a few seconds then went dark.  Had to of been a few miles away from town if that
  • Kristin Taylor: Please tell me someone else just saw the huge fireball fall out of the sky?!
  • Teri Bartlett: Tonight when I was driving home from work, I saw an object in the sky that looked like a meteor that was heading downward towards the ground. It had a fiery tail and it almost resembled a firework, but yet much different and too large to be. I was turning onto 10th Ave. off of 23rd by Albertsons. The direction was appx. 9th st. and maybe Central. Possibly even where the river runs thru. Just curious if there has been any reports that the "sky is falling"
  • Sara Sneigoski: I saw it from start to finish. It was phenomenol. Never seen something like that in my life. I had to pull over. Pinch myself and ask the person in the car with me if I was really seeing what i saw. Haha. It was HUGE.

The AMS says that its traveled entered the atmosphere near the small city of Boswell and "terminated" near Meadow Creek, British Columbia.

Several people caught it on video::

Click here to read more about fireballs at the AMS website.

WEATHER
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KRTV.com 2017, KRTV.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?