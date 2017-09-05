"Fireball" seen in the sky over Great Falls

(GREAT FALLS) Something in the sky caught the eye of some Great Falls residents on Monday night.

The incident happened at about 11:10 p.m. on Monday.

The American Meteor Society says that it received 99 reports about a "fireball" seen over parts of Montana, Idaho, Washington, and in Alberta and British Columbia.

There have not been any reports of damage or injuries.

Here is what some people posted on the KRTV Facebook page:

Bryson Schug: Anything about a red meteor or type of object crash down behind the hill 57 area. I watched the whole thing it lit up the sky for a few seconds then went dark. Had to of been a few miles away from town if that

Kristin Taylor: Please tell me someone else just saw the huge fireball fall out of the sky?!

Teri Bartlett: Tonight when I was driving home from work, I saw an object in the sky that looked like a meteor that was heading downward towards the ground. It had a fiery tail and it almost resembled a firework, but yet much different and too large to be. I was turning onto 10th Ave. off of 23rd by Albertsons. The direction was appx. 9th st. and maybe Central. Possibly even where the river runs thru. Just curious if there has been any reports that the "sky is falling"

Sara Sneigoski: I saw it from start to finish. It was phenomenol. Never seen something like that in my life. I had to pull over. Pinch myself and ask the person in the car with me if I was really seeing what i saw. Haha. It was HUGE.

The AMS says that its traveled entered the atmosphere near the small city of Boswell and "terminated" near Meadow Creek, British Columbia.

Several people caught it on video::

Hopefully the Meteor tonight at 11:09:52 MST doesn't start any more fires!! View from Fernie, over the Lizard Mtn Range #bcwildfire #meteor pic.twitter.com/s3tO8U7aTf — ISOSCELES (@isoscelesIT) September 5, 2017

Here's the meteor. Apparently it landed near Nelson, BC. 200km west of Calgary pic.twitter.com/DprrY42FsI — RP (@RafaelPern) September 5, 2017

Video of a fireball from a security camera in Rutland, British Columbia, Canada - Sep 4, 2017 pic.twitter.com/oAShRVT1ay — Ron Baalke (@RonBaalke) September 5, 2017