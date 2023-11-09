Bozeman native Justus Perkins leading dominant offensive line for No. 5 Montana State

BOZEMAN — Montana State center Justus Perkins leads an offensive line on a Bobcats team that averages just more than 300 yards per game on the ground.

The Bozeman native sat down with MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence to discuss his journey from the Hawks to the Bobcats, being a second-generation Montana State football player and having his brothers as teammates.

He also discusses what it's like working with quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott, last season's Brawl of the Wild and more in this latest feature for Bobcat Insider.

No. 5-ranked Montana State hosts Northern Arizona in Bobcat Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.

