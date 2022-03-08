CommunityContests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Conlin's Furniture Bracket Buster Giveaway Posted at 4:01 PM, Mar 08, 2022 and last updated 2022-03-08 18:01:08-05 Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader