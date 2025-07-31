GREAT FALLS — Shakespeare in the Parks is back in Great Falls! After a several-year hiatus, the Montana-based performances have returned to the community of Great Falls.

Thanks in no small part to the Great Falls Public Library Foundation and the Great Falls Theatre Company for co-sponsoring the event. Everyone can come out to Gibson Park on August 8th and 9th to enjoy the two performances of Henry V and As You Like It. Both days have different performances, so it’s worth attending both shows.

Community Engagement Coordinator Sarah Cawley says that the performance is such an experience that viewers “should make an evening of it and bring a picnic.”

The pre-show starts at 5 p.m., and the actors come out at 6 p.m. to immerse you in the world of Shakespeare. It's worth attending to support the arts in Great Falls, but according to Amber Henning Griffith, Board President of the Great Falls Theatre Company, the performance “is magic.”

The free performance has been traveling around Montana for 53 years now, and there is no way to spend a summer evening in Great Falls. Now, although the performance is free, donations are always welcome. Teriyaki Madness is the dinner sponsor for their actors. But they are still open to a breakfast sponsors to feed their hungry Thespians.

