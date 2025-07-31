The Montana State Fair And Its Extraordinary People

GREAT FALLS — Everybody loves a State Fair, but the reason I attend is not only for the rides and food (although the funnel cake is always nice). Rather, I like to go to hear the stories of the vendors, ride operators, and people working behind the scenes to make sure the average customer has an unforgettable summer experience.

There are so many vendors and stands that have been at the Montana State Fair for decades. Such as the Cheese Curd Stand, where local teens Anna and Madie have maintained their lifelong friendship, or the newer stands like the Pink Ribbon Tents located across the fairgrounds. According to owner Jerry Bridgewater, the Pink Ribbon food stand started 10 years ago, but has relocated to the fair relatively recently. Ten years ago, co-owner Amanda Bridgewater was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. She wanted to raise awareness for breast cancer, and with her husband, they “started a booth down at the farmers market” 10 years ago, according to her and Jerry. Since then, their popularity has exploded enough that they were able to introduce new menu items and expand locations, all while raising awareness for breast cancer.

This is why maintaining State Fairs is important every year, because not only do they give back to the community, but they also allow you to meet extraordinary people.