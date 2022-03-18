Pete Davidson will no longer travel to space after Blue Origin reschedules flight

Comedian Pete Davidson will no longer take a trip to space, Blue Origin has confirmed.

Earlier this week, the company announced that Davidson would be one of six crew members on its upcoming space tourism flight that was slated to launch on March 23. However, Blue Origin tweeted late Thursday that the flight had been posted to March 29, and as a result, Davidson would not be able to fly.

"Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days," the company tweeted.

Davidson would have been just the latest celebrity to ride a Blue Origin rocket to space. In recent months, Good Morning America host and former NFL star Michael Strahan, Star Trek actor William Shatner and Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have all traveled outside of the Earth's atmosphere on the company's "New Shepard" rocket.

Blue Origin's space flights blast travelers off from a launchpad in West Texas and take them about 60 miles above Earth's atmosphere. The trips take about 10 minutes.

Davidson is a longtime Saturday Night Live cast member and star of films like "The King of Staten Island" and "Suicide Squad."