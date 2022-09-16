How to find The CW channel

The Montana Television Network is proud to bring The CW to Big Sky Country. This fall several MSU Bobcats and UM Grizzlies football games will be airing on our CW channel.

The easiest way to watch is over the air on Channel 3.2 in Great Falls, and it’s completely free. More information about how to get over-the-air programming can be found at the Free TV Project .

Here is how to watch The CW in/around Great Falls:



Over the air: Channel 3.2

DirecTV: Channel 4

Spectrum/Charter: Channel 512

Local CW programming can also be found on Hulu and Youtube TV.