Lindsay Singer

I am an East Coast girl who is learning to love the Wild West. I come from a small town called Chambersville in Pennsylvania, where I have spent nearly my entire life. When I left for college, I somehow found a smaller town to move to when I made my home in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. I am a May 2019 graduate with a Bachelors in Communications. I have always had a knack for entertaining , storytelling and talking, so imagine my surprise when I found a career that helped me do all three. My favorite thing about being a reporter is being trusted by my community with their life stories. When I am not at the station you can catch me trying new recipes, hanging out with my friends, or spoiling my cat.