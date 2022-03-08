Workers Wanted: Russell Country FCU

Russell Country FCU is hiring:

Type of Jobs: Full-time Service Associate - Candidates must be self-motivated, have good communication skills and a solid work ethic. Team members are expected to be professional and courteous, have the ability to discuss products and services, and act on cross-selling opportunities.

Pay Scale: Available for discussion

Where to Apply: Fillable application at www.russellcountryfcu.org/careers; Call Ida at 760.1139 or pick up an application at 810 1st Ave South, Great Falls, MT