Helena's Sean O'Malley strikes early, stuns Aljamain Sterling to capture bantamweight title at UFC 292

BOSTON — The “Suga Show” came to the TD Garden and struck quickly to capture a UFC championship.

Helena native Sean O’Malley used a second-round TKO of defending champion Aljamain Sterling to win the bantamweight belt in the main event at UFC 292.

Early in the second round, O’Malley struck Sterling with a powerful right-handed punch to knock Sterling to the canvas. O’Malley then blasted Sterling, regarded as the best bantamweight of all-time, with a barrage of strikes to force the referee to stop the fight 51 seconds into the round and give 28-year-old "Suga Sean" the undisputed title.

The bout saw a relatively uneventful first round, but the 5-foot-11 O'Malley soon brought the crowd, which was clearly in his corner, to its feet. Early in the second round, the 5-7 Sterling attempted a left-handed punch, which gave O'Malley, perhaps the best striker in the division, an opening to blast Sterling with a heavy right to force the champion down.

After raining blows on a prone and bleeding Sterling, the fight was stopped and O'Malley had his title. The win pushed O'Malley's record to 17-1 and snapped Sterling's nine-fight winning streak, which was the longest in bantamweight history.

