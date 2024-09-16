Historical Items Stolen at Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

GREAT FALLS — Historical artifacts were stolen from the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center on Saturday morning, September 14th. A 200 year old pistol and beaded knife were taken from a temporary display.

Duane Buchi Director of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center shared this with MTN’s Paul Sanchez. First thing in the morning, the very first customer that we had that came in, came in and then departed very quickly, four minutes later and, had lifted a small referred to as a pocket pistol, a black powder, antique pistol and an antique knife.

For over 25 years, the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center has fascinated and educated schools, families, and visitors from around the world.

Duane speak from his heart, it's really hard not to take something like this personal and, you know, and again, it's it's not that they took something from us, but from our whole community. Selfish act, very disappointing. And, we just hope we can see justice served. And we might be able to see those things come back to their rightful place. Where, the 50 some thousand visitors that come through every year can continue to enjoy them.

These irreplaceable artifacts are not only a part of Montana's history. They are a part of American history. Help recover these items. If you know this person or have any information on this crime, please contact the Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest Law Enforcement.