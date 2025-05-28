New businesses in Great Falls (May 2025)

Some new businesses have recently opened in Great Falls - or plan to in the coming months - Aneesa Coomer reports:

Eye On Great Falls - new businesses (May 2025)

TEXAS ROADHOUSE will be built on the lot currently occupied by the former Fiesta En Jalisco restaurant in the Holiday Village Mall parking lot. The building is currently being used for training by Great Falls Fire Rescue, and is slated for demolition to make way for the new restaurant.

WINDY CITY LIQUIDATIONS is aiming for a grand opening on Monday, June 2, at 624 Central Avenue. They plan to offer a variety of items, including home goods, electronics, gardening and more. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

SWING & MEAT is now open at 1210 Ninth Street South (former Goodwill building). The new businesses plans to bring a new level of entertainment to the community, including golf simulators, cornhole simulators, and VR games and experiences. The owners noted: “Heads up: The ‘meat” part is still in the works — a food and snack experience is coming soon, and trust us, it’s going to be worth the wait!” Click here to visit the website.

PIZZA RANCH plans to open within the next several months at 2515 10th Avenue South (former Joann store). The Old West-themed buffet restaurant will have an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet. It will also feature party rooms. Click here to follow progress on their Facebook page.

SODA STATION opened last month in the Holiday Village Mall parking lot in the space formerly occupied by Starbucks. The Montana-based company has six locations in Billings and one in Laurel. The shop offers soda customizations, with endless flavors, cream, boba, fruit puree, and energy drinks. They are drive-through only, and also serve hot drinks. Since opening last month, the shop has stayed busy.

WATCH:

Now open: 406 Creations; Wyrd Gifts & Longhouse

406 Creations & Concoctions has opened its doors in the former Feather Your Nest location at 311 Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls, featuring handcrafted items and works from many artists.

"The goal is to bring other women in and a place for people to get inspired and be able to encourage each other. We carry other artists creations," said owner Denna Yatsko.

The shop offers a variety of items including vintage pieces and home decor.

MTN News

"Lots of little tidbits, clock hands, clock parts, and then we have home decor; we have just a little bit of everything for everybody, all you have to do is wander through the door," said Yatsko.

For Yatsko, the business is about sharing her passion for creativity with customers: "When somebody else falls in love with something that you've made as much as you loved making it, then that in itself is worthwhile. That's the main goal."

406 Creations is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10am-3pm. At this point, we are not aware of a website or social media page for the business.

Wyrd Gifts & Longhouse opened this week in Holiday Village Mall, offering an eclectic mix of specialty gifts and food options.

"We have those specialty gifts; we have dragons, and we have crystals, and we have jewelry, those metaphysical items," said owner Corinna Lakey.

MTN News

Beyond the unique gift items, the shop also serves gourmet hot dogs, tacos, donuts, fresh-squeezed lemonade, flappies, and more.

"We don't have anything gourmet or Scandinavian or really Viking in Great Falls," said Lakey.

It's open from 9am to 7pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 9am to 6pm on Sundays. Food orders stop at 6:30pm on Mondays through Saturdays, and at 5:30pm on Sundays.

Click here to visit the Facebook page, which features menu items and store photos.

The Best Wok restaurant at 1800 10th Avenue South has been closed for several months - and the closure has had many people wondering if and when it will re-open.

Some people noted on social media that the restaurant periodically closes for several weeks each year as the owners travel, but this year, the closure has lasted for more than three months.

The sign posted on the door simply states "Closed for vacation" - but does not give any indication of a re-opening date.

Nobody seems to know the reason for the extended closure, or whether it is permanent. We have tried calling several times over the last few months, but the calls have not been answered.

But this week, people noticed a new sign posted on the door - it states "Experienced cook needed," along with two phone numbers.

MTN News

So despite not revealing a possible re-opening date, the new sign at least provides a sense of relief and/or hope that Best Wok will soon be serving up favorites again.

We will update you if we get more information.

Bar NN Smokehouse opened several days ago at 1720 10th Avenue South. They are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11am to 7pm. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Asian Mix opened several weeks ago in Holiday Village Mall.

The menu features Chinese, Thai, and Myanmar food, along with sushi, and notes that all items are available on a "spicy level" of 1 to 5.

Asian Mix restaurant opens in Great Falls

Owned by an Asian immigrant family Mi Keh and her husband, the pair share a heart for the Montana community and a passion for introducing and sharing culture through food.

“My husband and me, I’m thinking he can cook Chinese food and sushi and I can do Thai food, that’s why I give the name “Asian Mix” because we have to mix together,” explained Mi Keh.

The pair built the restaurant from the ground up, starting out with a food truck, opening a restaurant in Dillon, and eventually finding support in the Great Falls community to open up a second location.

People have already started lining up to get a taste of the new spot, praising both the food, and the inspiring story behind it. “I see the costumers love my food and the comments have touched my heart,” Mi Keh said. “I want to share my food to the community because they are very, you know, kind, lovely, and I want to be a part of family.”

That love and hard work is shown in every detail of Asian Mix, and Mi Keh didn’t waste a second thanking the community for their support. Her thankfulness moved her to tears as she explained her move to the United States.

She said, “I never dreamed I will have a house, and I never think I will have my own car to drive, and I never dreamed I would have my own restaurant. I don’t read and speak English very well so the support, the friends and community who got me here, it’s good.”

You can find Asian Mix near the mall food court across from Little Athens. The hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 -7 and 12-6 on Sunday. For more information, click here to visit the Facebook page, or call 406-315-1247.

The Soda Station hosted a drive-through only grand opening on Saturday, April 12, 2025, and had strong turnout.

The website for the beverage-based business states: "The fizz never stops flowing and the flavors are always delicious. We cater to both soda enthusiasts and casual drinkers with our massive selection of classic and unique soda flavors."

Soda Station is open M-Th 7:30a-8p; Fri 7:30a-9p; Sat 9a-9p; closed Sundays. From Memorial Day to Labor Day they stay open one hour later.

It is located inside the former Starbucks location across the parking lot from Cafe Rio. Soda Station also has several locations in Billings and Laurel.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom opened on Monday, April 14. Old Chicago offers pizza, calzones, burgers and sandwiches, pasta, and salads.

WATCH:

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom opens in Great Falls

It is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Old Chicago is at 1101 Seventh Street South in Great Falls (former location of Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar); the phone number is 406-760-2025. Click here to check out the menu.