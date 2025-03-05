1 dead, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS — A man died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Yellowstone County on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a report released Wednesday that the crash happened at 10:14 p.m. at the intersection of South 72nd Street West and Neibauer Road between Billings and Laurel.

According to the MHP, a 16-year-old girl from El Paso, Texas, was driving west in a Nissan Sentra on Neibauer Road and came to a stop at the intersection with South 72nd Street West.

The Nissan then went into the intersection and was hit by a Hummer driven by a 38-year-old man from Laurel.

The report does not state which direction the Hummer was traveling, but notes that Neibauer Road is a through street for northbound and southbound traffic.

The driver of the Nissan was injured as was a 56-year-old woman passenger. A 56-year-old man who was a passenger in the Nissan was killed. All three occupants are from El Paso.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

None of the people in the Hummer, including a 4-year-old child, were seriously injured; all are from Laurel.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, according to the MHP; impaired driving is not suspected as a factor in the crash.