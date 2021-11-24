Man dies in head-on crash in Ravalli County

GREAT FALLS — A 28-year old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Ravalli County on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

It happened near mile marker 3 of Highway 269 near Hamilton just after midnight.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a Ford Explorer was northbound and a Ford Escape was southbound.

The MHP report says that "for unknown reasons," the vehicles collided in the center of the road on a curve.

The Escape caught fire and the driver, a 28-year old man from Hamilton, died at the scene.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

The occupants of the Explorer - ages 38 and 14, both from Victor - were taken to St. Patrick hospital in Missoula; the nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, alcohol, drugs, and speed are not believed to have been factors in the crash. The report does not indicate whether seatbelts were worn.

The road was wet at the time of the crash.