Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Deer Lodge County

BUTTE — A man died after colliding with a truck on an interstate on-ramp in Deer Lodge County on Friday, September 27, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at around 4 p.m. when a 40-year-old Butte man was eastbound in a Dodge Ram 3500 on I-90 near Opportunity.

The man reportedly ran off the road to the right and crossed the on-ramp to I-90E from Highway 1 at mile marker 208.

A 73-year-old man from Thermopolis, Wyoming, was driving a Spyder Roadster on the on-ramp as the truck crossed.

The MHP crash report says the truck hit the Roadster in the front bumper, then rolled several times before coming to rest.

The driver of the Roadster died in the crash; his name has not been released at this point.

The driver of the truck was reportedly uninjured.

The MHP report says drugs and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.