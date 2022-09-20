DUI suspect charged for crash in Great Falls

Dakota Highpipe is facing several charges in connection with a DUI crash in Great Falls.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, near the intersection of North River Road and 15th Street.

Court documents state that Highpipe drove through a red light and crashed into another vehicle. The crash carried Highpine's car into the other lane of traffic, causing another collision at low-speed to a third vehicle.

A 13-year old boy in the passenger seat of Highpine's car; the child was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the first car that Highpine hit was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Highpine was also taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Court documents allege that Highpine's eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he smelled of alcohol. He admitted drinking four 16-ounce beers prior to driving. Results of a blood alcohol test are pending.

Highpipe has been charged with felony child endangerment, misdemeanor negligent endangerment, and misdemeanor driving under the influence.



