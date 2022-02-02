A Great Falls man has been charged with assaulting a child

GREAT FALLS — Tucker Lee Schleining has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a child in Great Falls.

Court documents state that officers responded on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 to a report on a child-abuse hotline that a 10-year old boy had "significant bruising on his buttocks."

The child told police that Schleining had hit him on his bare bottom with a wooden spoon; officers confirmed the bruising on the child.

When questioned by police, Schleining admitted that he had spanked the child four times the night before, but did not believe that he had hit the child hard enough to cause bruising. When he was shown pictures of the bruising, court documents state, he admitted that there was nothing else that would have caused the bruising, and confirmed the injuries matched that of the wooden spoon.

Schlening allowed officers to review videos from cameras inside the home; two videos show that Schleining struck the child four times with a wooden spoon, and the child screamed and cried in pain. The court documents note: "Tucker broke one of the wooden spoons when he spanked" the child.

Child Protective Services is involved in the case, and Schleining does not appear to have a criminal history, according to the court documents.

Schleining has been charged with felony assault on a minor (bodily injury).