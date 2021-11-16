Anaconda man charged for deadly June crash

BUTTE — An Anaconda man has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence in connection with a deadly crash in June.

Tyler Greathouse was charged Friday in Butte Justice Court.

He is accused of being under the influence of drugs when he crashed the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 15 near Rocker on June 3rd.

Butte Law Enforcement Tyler Greathouse

His female passenger was killed in the crash.

Greathouse was released on bond Friday.



(JUNE 4, 2021) An Anaconda woman died in a rollover crash on the highway just west of Butte Thursday afternoon, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP reports the 26-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected from the car after it went off the road and rolled in the median on Interstate 15/90 between Rocker and Butte about 3:25 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver of the Nissan Xterra, a 28-year-old man from Anaconda, was injured in the crash and treated at St. James HealthCare.

Neither person in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The woman and the man driving the vehicle have not been identified at this time, and no further details were available.

We will update you if we get more information.