Blaine County teacher charged with raping a student

GREAT FALLS — Jack G. Young, a teacher at Harlem High School in Blaine County, has been arrested and is facing several felony charges after he allegedly raped a student.

Blaine County Sheriff Jeff Colby said in a news release that a student alleged earlier this month that a "sexual relationship" had begun between she and Young.

Sheriff's deputies began investigating in conjunction with the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

After obtaining "ample evidence," officers executed a search warrant at Young's residence on Friday, April 22, and arrested Young.

Young has been arrested on charges of sexual intercourse without consent, sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, and indecent exposure.



NOTE: “Sexual intercourse without consent” is the legal term in Montana for what is commonly referred to as rape, according to Montana Code:

