Bozeman man charged after 2+ pounds of cocaine reportedly found in his vehicle

BOZEMAN - Joseph Pedro of Bozeman was arrested Saturday, October 1, 2022, after a Montana Highway Patrol trooper found Pedro's vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

A subsequent search of Pedro's vehicle found a reported 2.2 pounds of cocaine.

According to charging documents, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper getting gas on Saturday noticed Pedro in a vehicle in a gas station parking lot near the airport, reportedly displaying "strange behavior" and appearing uncomfortable with the trooper’s presence.

The trooper watched Pedro drive out of the parking lot, then saw the vehicle parked in the middle of the road on Belgrade Boulevard.

When questioned by the trooper, Pedro reportedly was slurring his speech, stuttering, having difficulty speaking, pacing, unable to stay still, extremely nervous, and making abnormal statements.

During a DUI investigation, Pedro allegedly made numerous statements about being a federal agent and working for the CIA.

The trooper reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view of Pedro’s vehicle, but the man denied a consent search.

Later that day a judge granted the search warrant. Reportedly, numerous used syringes were found in the vehicle, along with a small plastic bag that tested positive for cocaine.

A large brick of cocaine weighing approximately 2.2 pounds was also reportedly found in the vehicle.

Pedro, 25 years old, is facing a charge of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, and misdemeanor driving under the influence.



