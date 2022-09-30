Bozeman man charged with attempted homicide after allegedly hitting woman with an axe

Will McIntosh of Bozeman, 19 years old, has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide after he reportedly struck a woman in the head with an axe on Friday, September 30, 2022.

At about 1:38 a.m., Detective Kaci Hansen with the Bozeman Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call between McIntosh and a woman.

According to charging documents, McIntosh and the woman lived together in an apartment in Bozeman.

The woman told officers that she was celebrating her 21st birthday by having drinks with McIntosh and two friends at their apartment, but left to go downtown for drinks with another friend and McIntosh was upset with her.

When she returned, McIntosh allegedly locked the woman out of the apartment and she attempted to gain entry through a window. At the time, McIntosh reportedly was holding an axe and threatened to hit her if she came inside.

The woman was allegedly struck in the head with an axe by McIntosh and was later taken to the hospital to treat a three-inch long laceration on her scalp.

MTN News Will McIntosh of Bozeman in court on Friday, September 30, 2022

Prior to police arriving, McIntosh had left the residence.

While in the hospital, the woman received a message from McIntosh stating he was going to turn himself in.

Soon after, McIntosh arrived at the Law & Justice Center to turn himself in.

McIntosh's next court date is set for October 14, 2022.



