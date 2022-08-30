Browning man arrested following West Glacier incident

Loren Birdrattler of Browning is in jail following an incident in the West Glacier area.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the Belton Train Station in West Glacier for a report of a man who was acting strangely and was being disorderly on Friday, August 26, 2022.

While deputies were responding, the man left the train station and went to the Glacier Highland Café, across Highway 2.

A description given to dispatch by a caller matched the description of a man who had been reported as acting strangely in the Evergreen area on August 25.

The man was identified as Birdrattler, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Birdrattler was not located on August 25.

However, he was found the next day at the Glacier Highland Café and law enforcement advised him that he was being arrested.

The Sheriff's Office said that Birdrattler then began to fight the deputy and punched the deputy in the face, causing some minor injuries.

A deputy – with help of a pair of bystanders in the café -- was able to gain control of Birdrattler and he was arrested without further incident.

Birdrattler, 50 years old, was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, a being a fugitive from justice. He is also being held on a warrant from Idaho.



