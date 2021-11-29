Butte man facing charges for attempted deliberate homicide and burglary

BUTTE — Scott Cook of Butte is facing felony charges after an incident on November 24th.

Cook, 55 years old, is charged with attempted deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary for an incident that happened on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, on the 2500 block of Nettie Street just before 10:30 pm.

Cook allegedly went to a residence and used pepper spray on a man and a woman just inside the residence. Cook then allegedly forced his way into the residence and assaulted the woman.

During the incident, Cook also allegedly fired a shot at the man; the shot did not hit the man.

After the shot was fired, Cook left in a vehicle.

He was apprehended just minutes later without incident by police on the 2300 block of Pine Street.

The weapon involved in the incident is believed to be a 9mm handgun; officers have searched for the gun, but have not yet found it.

No other details have been released at this point, including a possible motive.

Police are continuing to investigate; anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Butte Police Department at 497-1120.

