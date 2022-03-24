Cascade County man charged with assaulting several people

GREAT FALLS — Bruce Lee Houle, Jr. has been charged in district court in Great Falls with three felonies after allegedly assaulting several people in his house. The incident happened on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at about 9:20 p.m.

Court documents state that one of the teen victims told officers that Houle had been drinking all day, and when one of the victims asked Houle to leave the kitchen and go to another room, Houle began screaming at her.

Another teen came to the kitchen, and she and Houle began "scuffle," and Houle grabbed and squeezed her arm.

At that point, a 64-year old woman came downstairs and told Houle to calm down, and Houle reportedly grabbed a wooden stick and tried to strike the woman with it.

Houle continued swinging the stick and threatening everyone, and threw several items. Deputies noted broken glass, picture frames, decorations, plates and cups, and other household items strewn across the living room and entry way.

Houle has been charged with three felony counts of partner/family member assault.

Court documents state that Houle has a "substantial" criminal history, and has been convicted of six felonies, including burglary, assault on a peace officer, criminal mischief, and bail jumping.

He also has two convictions for misdemeanor partner/family assault, and a pending matter in Yellowstone County for burglary, theft, robbery, arson, and criminal mischief.



TRENDING ARTICLES

