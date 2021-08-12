Crimestoppers: August 2021 "Most Wanted"

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers has released the “Most Wanted” list for July 2021. If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.

Law enforcement agencies make every effort to keep the list current. If you believe that any of the information on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone who uses information on the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution.

Click here to visit the Crimestoppers page on Facebook. You can also use the P3 Crimestoppers Tip Program, which allows for anonymous and interactive communications between the tipster and the program managers. The P3 Tip program can be accessed by visiting the P3 website , or by downloading the app.



Arthur, Alicia Arie: 35 years old; 5’ 7”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Deceptive Practices, 1st Offense, felony, Forgery 2nd Offense, felony, total bond $10,000.

Boyer, Maggie Tear: 32 years old; 5’ 3”, 150#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation terms of Deferred Sentence on Criminal Endangerment, Felony, total bond $20,000.

Diserly, Tyreik Drey: 21 years old; 5’8”, 165#, brown hair, brown eyes, 2 Warrants wanted on: 1 Count Theft, FELONY, 1 Count Burglary, FELONY, 2 Count Theft, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Trespass to Property, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 Concurrent

Firstrider, Jasha Lashell: 36 years old; 5’6”, 198#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants for Burglary, Felony, Robbery, Felony, 2 counts Criminal Mischief, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $7,500.

Griffin, Matthew Daniel: 58 years old; 5’ 10”, 160#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of the Terms of Suspended Sentence on Robbery, felony, total bond $10,000.

Hairychin, Charles Paul: 43 years old; 6’ 3”, 235#, black hair brown eyes, wanted on Failure to Appear at Disposition Hearing on 6/1/2021 for Failure to Register as a Violent Offender, Felony, total bond $50,000.

Henning, Zachery Eugene: 21 years old; 6’, 200#, brown, hair blue eyes, wanted on Fail to Abide by Conditions of Release on Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, 2nd Offense, Misdemeanor, Illegal Use of Spotlights, ETC., Misdemeanor, total bond $25,000.

Holland, Isaac William: 25 years old; 6’ 2”, 190#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on 2 Warrants, 1st Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Assault with a Weapon, Felony, 2nd Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, total bond $35,000.

Johnson, James Leland: 27 years old; 5’ 11”, 160#, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted on 2 warrants on 1 count Criminal Mischief, Felony, 1 count Burglary, Felony, 1 count Theft, Felony, 1 count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, 4 counts Theft, Misdemeanor, 5 count Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, 3 counts Criminal Mischief, Mischief, 2 counts Obstruct Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, 1 count Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor, 1 count Fleeing or Eluding a Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, ! count Reckless Driving, 1 count Driving while Suspended or Revoked, Misdemeanor, total bond $30,000 concurrent

Martell, Charles Ray: 32 years old; 6’ 0”, 155#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended/Deferred Sentence on 1 Count Theft, FELONY, total bond $20,000

Martell, Derrick Lee: 47 years old; 5’ 8”, 200#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Failure to Register as a Violent Offender, Felony, Total bond $25,000.

Martz, Joshua Liberty: 44 years old; 6’2”,210#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on 6 warrants, 1- Violation of the Terms of his Suspended Sentence on Criminal Possession of dangerous Drugs, felony, 2-Violation of the Terms of his Deferred Sentence on Burglary, felony, 3-Violation of Bail Conditions on Burglary, felony, 4-Violation of the Terms of his Deferred Sentence on Forgery, felony, 5-Violation of Bail Conditions on 1 count Forgery, felony, 1 count Theft, felony, 1 count Theft of Identity, felony, 6-Violation of Bail Conditions on 1 count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, felony, 1 count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, 1 count Driving while Suspended/Revoked, misdemeanor, 1 count No Insurance, misdemeanor, 1 count Failure to Have Headlight(s) Illuminated, misdemeanor, 1 count Failure to Wear Seatbelt, misdemeanor, total bond $55,000

Olson, Curtis Wayne: 47 years old; 6’ 1”, 225#, bald, hazel eyes, wanted on 2 Warrants, 1st Violation of Bail Conditions on Non-Support, Felony, 2nd-Violation of Bail Condition on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Theft, 3rd Offense, Misdemeanor, Driving While Suspended/Revoked, Misdemeanor, Improper Registration, Misdemeanor, total bond $10,000.

Oppelt, Richard Allen, 37 years old; 5’11”, 160#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 4 warrants, Violation of Bail Conditions on Theft, 1st Offense, Felony, Bail Jumping, Felony, Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Theft, 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Felony, Fail to Pay Fines on Obstructing A Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $30,235.

Standinghorn, Marcella Sheree: 22 years old; 5’ 9”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Assault on Peace Officer, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor, Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor, total bond $15,000.

Stevens, Randy Dale: 29 years old; 6’ 1”, 195#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Aggravated Burglary, Felony, Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor, Criminal Trespass to Property, Misdemeanor, Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor, total bond $25,000.

Stops, Alvin Oliver JR: 32 years old; 5’ 11”, 170#, black hair, brown eye, wanted on: Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Bail-Jumping, FELONY, Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, FELONY, 1 Count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Mischief, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Obstructing a Peace officer or Other Public Servant, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 concurrent.

Taylor, Paul Kai: 47 years old; 6’, 145#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Suspended Sentence on Sexual Assault, Felony, total bond $50,000.

Western, Shane Allen: 42 years old; 5’ 10”, 160#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on 2 counts Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, felony, Property Subject to Criminal Forfeiture, felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, total bond $20,000.

