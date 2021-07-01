Crimestoppers: July 2021 "Most Wanted" List

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers has released the “Most Wanted” list for July 2021. If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.

Law enforcement agencies make every effort to keep the list current. If you believe that any of the information on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone who uses information on the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution.

You can also use the P3 Crimestoppers Tip Program, which allows for anonymous and interactive communications between the tipster and the program managers.

Arthur, Alicia Arie: 35 yoa female, 5’ 7”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Deceptive Practices, 1st Offense, felony, Forgery 2nd Offense, felony, total bond $10,000.

Arthur, Alicia Arie

Coss, Dan Tanna: 37 yoa male, 5’ 7”, 190#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs, felony, total bond $25,000.

Coss, Dan Tanna

Crocker, Nikki Jean: 24 yoa female, 5’ 2”, 260#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 4 warrants for Theft by Embezzlement, 1st Offense, Fail to Appear for Status Hearing on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, Fail to Pay Fines on Owner Permit Operation of Vehicle without Liability Insurance, 1st Offense, misdemeanor, Fail to Pay Fines on Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, misdemeanor, total bond $26,890.

Crocker, Nikki Jean

Daniels, Jesse James: 20 yoa male, 5’ 6”, 140#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Aggravated Kidnapping, Felony, 2 Counts Assault with a Weapon, Felony, Robbery, Felony, total bond $250,000.

Daniels, Jesse James

Daychild, Terrance Kane , 33 yoa male, 5’ 11”, 214#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 3 warrants, Fail to Appear on Assault on Peace Officer, felony, Fail to Appear on Aggravated Burglary, felony, Partner or Family Member Assault, felony, Fail to appear on Assault on Peace Officer or Judicial Officer, felony, Total bond $45,000.

Daychild, Terrance Kane

Diserly, Tyreik Drey: 21 yoa male, 5’8”, 165#, brown hair, brown eyes, 2 Warrants wanted on: 1 Count Theft, FELONY, 1 Count Burglary, FELONY, 2 Count Theft, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Trespass to Property, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 Concurrent

Diserly, Tyreik Drey

Dodge, Tristan Cole: 23 yoa male, 5’ 9”, 150#, blonde hair, blue eyes, wanted on Burglary, felony, 2 counts Theft, felony, Criminal Mischief, misdemeanor, total bond $10,000

Dodge, Tristan Cole

Dunn, Thomas Dwayne: 30 yoa male, 5’ 0”, 135#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on: 1 count criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, FELONY, 1 count Obstructing A Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Stop Sign Violation, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Driving While Suspended/Revoked, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Fail to Pay Fines, Fees, Surcharge, Restitution on Partner or Family Member Assault, Causing Bodily Injury to Partner or Family Member, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $5,585

Dunn, Thomas Dwayne

Firstrider, Jasha Lashell: 36 yoa female, 5’6”, 198#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants for Burglary, Felony, Robbery, Felony, 2 counts Criminal Mischief, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $7,500.

Firstrider, Jasha Lashell

Griffin, Matthew Daniel: 58 yoa male, 5’ 10”, 160#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of the Terms of Suspended Sentence on Robbery, felony, total bond $10,000.

Griffin, Matthew Daniel

Houle, Robert Duwayne: 36 yoa male, 5’ 8”, 155#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Partner Family Member Assault, Felony, total bond $20,000.

Houle, Robert Duwayne

Johnson, Amber Lynn: 27 yoa female, 5’ 5”, 109#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Report for Pre-Sentence Investigation on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, total bond $20,000.

Johnson, Amber Lynn

Johnson, James Leland: 27 yoa male,5’ 11”, 160#, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted on 2 warrants on 1 count Criminal Mischief, Felony, 1 count Burglary, Felony, 1 count Theft, Felony, 1 count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, 4 counts Theft, Misdemeanor, 5 count Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, 3 counts Criminal Mischief, Mischief, 2 counts Obstruct Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, 1 count Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor, 1 count Fleeing or Eluding a Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, ! count Reckless Driving, 1 count Driving while Suspended or Revoked, Misdemeanor, total bond $30,000 concurrent

Johnson, James Leland

Kemp, John Maurice : 46 yoa male, 5’ 7”, 135#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member, felony, Partner or Family Member Assault, 1st offense, misdemeanor, total bond $25,000.

Kemp, John Maurice

Lewis, Chaz Preston: 25 yoa male, 5’ 5”, 125#, red hair, hazel eyes, wanted on Failed to Appear on Assault with a Weapon, Felony, total bond $30,000.

Lewis, Chaz Preston

Littlewhiteman, Weston Francis: 29 yoa male, 5’ 11”, 230#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of the Terms of Deferred Sentence by Absconding from Supervision on Endangering the Welfare of a Child, felony, total bond $50,000.

Littlewhiteman, Weston Francis

Martell, Charles Ray: 32 yoa white, 6’ 0”, 155#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended/Deferred Sentence on 1 Count Theft, FELONY, total bond $20,000

Martell, Charles Ray Martell, Charles Ray

Martell, Derrick Lee: 47 yoa male, 5’ 8”, 200#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Failure to Register as a Violent Offender, Felony, Total bond $25,000.

Martell, Derrick Lee

Martz, Joshua Liberty : 44 yoa male, 6’2”,210#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on 6 warrants, 1- Violation of the Terms of his Suspended Sentence on Criminal Possession of dangerous Drugs, felony, 2-Violation of the Terms of his Deferred Sentence on Burglary, felony, 3-Violation of Bail Conditions on Burglary, felony, 4-Violation of the Terms of his Deferred Sentence on Forgery, felony, 5-Violation of Bail Conditions on 1 count Forgery, felony, 1 count Theft, felony, 1 count Theft of Identity, felony, 6-Violation of Bail Conditions on 1 count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, felony, 1 count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, 1 count Driving while Suspended/Revoked, misdemeanor, 1 count No Insurance, misdemeanor, 1 count Failure to Have Headlight(s) Illuminated, misdemeanor, 1 count Failure to Wear Seatbelt, misdemeanor, total bond $55,000

Martz, Joshua Liberty

Nisbet, Jamey Marie: 43 yoa female, 5’ 6”, 190#, blonde hair, blue eyes, wanted on Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs, felony, total bond $25,000.

Nisbet, Jamey Marie

Olson, Curtis Wayne: 47 yoa male, 6’ 1”, 220#, bald hair, hazel eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Non-Support, felony, total bond $15,000 felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, total bond $25,000.

Olson, Curtis Wayne

Oppelt, Richard Allen , 37 yoa male, 5’11”, 160#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 4 warrants, Violation of Bail Conditions on Theft, 1st Offense, Felony, Bail Jumping, Felony, Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Theft, 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Felony, Fail to Pay Fines on Obstructing A Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $30,235.

Oppelt, Richard Allen

Rhew, Gregory Nash: 49 yoa male, 6’1”, 215#, gray hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, 4th or Subsequent Offense, felony, total bond $75,000.

Rhew, Gregory Nash

Shell, Rocky Gabriel Jr: 40 yoa male, 6’ 1”, 175#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on DUI Alcohol, 4th or Subsequent Offense, felony, Driving While Suspended/Revoked, misdemeanor, Unsafe Lane Change, misdemeanor, No Insurance, 1st Offense, misdemeanor, total bond $25,000.

Shell, Rocky Gabriel Jr

Standinghorn, Marcella Sheree: 22 yoa female, 5’ 9”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Assault on Peace Officer, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor, Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor, total bond $15,000.

Standinghorn, Marcella Sheree

Stops, Alvin Oliver JR: 32 yoa male, 5’ 11”, 170#, black hair, brown eye, wanted on: Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Bail-Jumping, FELONY, Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, FELONY, 1 Count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Mischief, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Obstructing a Peace officer or Other Public Servant, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 concurrent.

Stops, Alvin Oliver JR

Western, Shane Allen: 42 yoa male, 5’ 10”, 160#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on 2 counts Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, felony, Property Subject to Criminal Forfeiture, felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, total bond $20,000.

Western, Shane Allen

