Crimestoppers: June 2021 "Most Wanted"

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers has released the “Most Wanted” list for June 2021. If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.

Law enforcement agencies make every effort to keep the list current. If you believe that any of the information on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone who uses information on the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution.

Click here to visit the Crimestoppers page on Facebook. You can also use the P3 Crimestoppers Tip Program, which allows for anonymous and interactive communications between the tipster and the program managers. The P3 Tip program can be accessed by visiting the P3 website , or by downloading the app.



Daniels, Jesse James

Daniels, Jesse James: 20, 5’ 6”, 140#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Aggravated Kidnapping, Felony, 2 Counts Assault with a Weapon, Felony, Robbery, Felony, total bond $250,000.



Dasilva, Robert Ayres Jr

Dasilva, Robert Ayres Jr: 47, 5; 8”, 160#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 3 warrants, Fail to Register as a Sexual Offender, Felony, Violation of Bail Conditions on Burglary, Felony, 2 counts Theft, Felony, Theft, Misdemeanor, Violation of Bail Conditions on Fail to Register as a Sexual Offender, Felony, total bond $25,000.



Diserly, Tyreik Drey

Diserly, Tyreik Drey: 21, 5’8”, 165#, brown hair, brown eyes, 2 Warrants wanted on: 1 Count Theft, FELONY, 1 Count Burglary, FELONY, 2 Count Theft, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Trespass to Property, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 Concurrent



Dodge, Tristan Cole

Dodge, Tristan Cole: 23, 5’ 9”, 150#, blonde hair, blue eyes, wanted on Burglary, felony, 2 counts Theft, felony, Criminal Mischief, misdemeanor, total bond $10,000



Dunn, Thomas Dwayne

Dunn, Thomas Dwayne: 30, 5’ 0”, 135#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on: 1 count criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, FELONY, 1 count Obstructing A Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Stop Sign Violation, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Driving While Suspended/Revoked, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Fail to Pay Fines, Fees, Surcharge, Restitution on Partner or Family Member Assault, Causing Bodily Injury to Partner or Family Member, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $5,585



Firstrider, Jasha Lashell

Firstrider, Jasha Lashell: 36, 5’6”, 198#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants for Burglary, Felony, Robbery, Felony, 2 counts Criminal Mischief, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $7,500.



Griffin, Matthew Daniel

Griffin, Matthew Daniel: 58, 5’ 10”, 160#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of the Terms of Suspended Sentence on Robbery, felony, total bond $10,000.



Houle, Robert Duwayne

Houle, Robert Duwayne: 36, 5’ 8”, 155#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Partner Family Member Assault, Felony, total bond $20,000.



Johnson, James Leland

Johnson, James Leland: 27, 5’ 11”, 160#, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted on 2 warrants on 1 count Criminal Mischief, Felony, 1 count Burglary, Felony, 1 count Theft, Felony, 1 count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, 4 counts Theft, Misdemeanor, 5 count Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, 3 counts Criminal Mischief, Mischief, 2 counts Obstruct Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, 1 count Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor, 1 count Fleeing or Eluding a Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, ! count Reckless Driving, 1 count Driving while Suspended or Revoked, Misdemeanor, total bond $30,000 concurrent



Lewis, Chaz Preston

Lewis, Chaz Preston: 25, 5’ 5”, 125#, red hair, hazel eyes, wanted on Failed to Appear on Assault with a Weapon, Felony, total bond $30,000.



Littlewhiteman, Weston Francis

Littlewhiteman, Weston Francis: 29, 5’ 11”, 230#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of the Terms of Deferred Sentence by Absconding from Supervision on Endangering the Welfare of a Child, felony, total bond $50,000.



Martell, Charles Ray

Martell, Charles Ray: 32, 6’ 0”, 155#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended/Deferred Sentence on 1 Count Theft, FELONY, total bond $20,000



Martell, Derrick Lee

Martell, Derrick Lee: 47, 5’ 8”, 200#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Failure to Register as a Violent Offender, Felony, Total bond $25,000.



CCSO Martz, Joshua Liberty

Martz, Joshua Liberty : 44, 6’2”,210#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on 6 warrants, 1- Violation of the Terms of his Suspended Sentence on Criminal Possession of dangerous Drugs, felony, 2-Violation of the Terms of his Deferred Sentence on Burglary, felony, 3-Violation of Bail Conditions on Burglary, felony, 4-Violation of the Terms of his Deferred Sentence on Forgery, felony, 5-Violation of Bail Conditions on 1 count Forgery, felony, 1 count Theft, felony, 1 count Theft of Identity, felony, 6-Violation of Bail Conditions on 1 count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, felony, 1 count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, 1 count Driving while Suspended/Revoked, misdemeanor, 1 count No Insurance, misdemeanor, 1 count Failure to Have Headlight(s) Illuminated, misdemeanor, 1 count Failure to Wear Seatbelt, misdemeanor, total bond $55,000



Olson, Curtis Wayne

Olson, Curtis Wayne: 47, 6’ 1”, 220#, bald hair, hazel eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Non-Support, felony, total bond $15,000 felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, total bond $25,000.



Rhew, Gregory Nash

Rhew, Gregory Nash: 49, 6’1”, 215#, gray hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, 4th or Subsequent Offense, felony, total bond $75,000.



Shell, Rocky Gabriel Jr

Shell, Rocky Gabriel Jr: 40, 6’ 1”, 175#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on DUI Alcohol, 4th or Subsequent Offense, felony, Driving While Suspended/Revoked, misdemeanor, Unsafe Lane Change, misdemeanor, No Insurance, 1st Offense, misdemeanor, total bond $25,000.



Standinghorn, Marcella Sheree

Standinghorn, Marcella Sheree: 22, 5’ 9”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Assault on Peace Officer, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor, Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor, total bond $15,000.



Crimestoppers Stops, Alvin Oliver JR