Crimestoppers: March 2021 "Most Wanted"

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers has released the “Most Wanted” list for March 2021. If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.

Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers, the Great Falls Police Department, and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office make every effort to keep the Most Wanted list current. If you have reason to believe that any of the information contained on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.



Burkstrand, Darci Marie : 34 yoa, 5’1”, 140#, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted on 2 counts Burglary, felony, 1 count Theft, felony, 1 count Theft, misdemeanor, total bond $30,000

Diserly, Tyreik Drey: 21 yoa, 5’8”, 165#, brown hair, brown eyes, 2 Warrants wanted on: 1 Count Theft, FELONY, 1 Count Burglary, FELONY, 2 Count Theft, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Trespass to Property, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 Concurrent

Dunn, Thomas Dwayne: 30 yoa, 5’ 0”, 135#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on: 1 count criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, FELONY, 1 count Obstructing A Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Stop Sign Violation, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Driving While Suspended/Revoked, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Fail to Pay Fines, Fees, Surcharge, Restitution on Partner or Family Member Assault, Causing Bodily Injury to Partner or Family Member, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $5,585

Fairhurst, Robert Vern-Steams : 49 yoa, 5’10”, 170#, gray or partially gray hair, brown eyes, wanted on Assault with a Weapon, felony, total bond $50,000

Kunsa, Saird Leanna: 41 yoa, 5’4”, 150#, black hair, blue eyes, wanted on Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs, felony, total bond $15,000

Larsson, Brent William: 39 yoa, 6’4”, 240#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member, felony, total bond $50,000.

Lavergne, Kelly Calray: 43 yoa, 6’0”, 200#, blonde hair, hazel eyes, wanted on: Fail to Abide by Court Order to turn Himself into Local Sheriff’s Office by 5pm on 12/10/2020 to Start Serving His Sentence for Failure to Register as a Violent Offender, Not Entitled to Bond

Martell, Charles Ray: 32 yoa, 6’ 0”, 155#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended/Deferred Sentence on 1 Count Theft, FELONY, total bond $20,000

Martz, Joshua Liberty : 44 yoa,6’2”,210#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on 6 warrants, 1- Violation of the Terms of his Suspended Sentence on Criminal Possession of dangerous Drugs, felony, 2-Violation of the Terms of his Deferred Sentence on Burglary, felony, 3-Violation of Bail Conditions on Burglary, felony, 4-Violation of the Terms of his Deferred Sentence on Forgery, felony, 5-Violation of Bail Conditions on 1 count Forgery, felony, 1 count Theft, felony, 1 count Theft of Identity, felony, 6-Violation of Bail Conditions on 1 count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, felony, 1 count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, 1 count Driving while Suspended/Revoked, misdemeanor, 1 count No Insurance, misdemeanor, 1 count Failure to Have Headlight(s) Illuminated, misdemeanor, 1 count Failure to Wear Seatbelt, misdemeanor, total bond $55,000

Mattson, Jessica Lynn: 33 yoa, 5’7”, 140#, blonde hair, blue eyes, wanted on 2 counts Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs, felony, 1 count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, total bond $10,000

Miles, Samuel NMN : 77 yoa, 5’10”, 200#, gray hair, brown eyes, wanted on: Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Intimidation, FELONY, total bond $15,000

Mizenko, Sage Lewis: 19 yoa, 5’11”, 135#, blonde hair, green eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on 1 count Aggravated Burglary, felony, 1 count Assault with a Weapon, felony, total bond $25,000

Oldperson, Tiffanny Tess : 32 yoa, 5’6”, 150#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on: Failure to Appear for Jury Trial on Failure to Register as a Violent Offender, FELONY, total bond $15,000

Prellwitz-Jensen, Kristinne Lorraine: 51 yoa, 5’7”, 170#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Failed to Appear for Jury Trial on Assault with a Weapon, felony, total bond $20,000

Rodgers, Jacob David Edd: 29 yoa, 5’5”, 150#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on 2 warrants for Violation of Bail Conditions on 2 counts Assault with a Weapon, felony, 1 count Criminal Endangerment, felony, 1 count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, felony, 1 count Criminal Possession of Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, total bond $20,000

Runs Through, Sean Ryan: 35 yoa, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’ 11”, wanted on: Violation of Bail Conditions on Burglary, FELONY, Theft, 1st Offense, MISDEMEANOR, Criminal Mischief, MISDEMEANOR, Obstructing Peace Officer or Public Servant, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000

Stops, Alvin Oliver JR: 32 yoa, 5’ 11”, 170#, black hair, brown eye, wanted on: Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Bail-Jumping, FELONY, Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, FELONY, 1 Count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Mischief, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Obstructing a Peace officer or Other Public Servant, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 concurrent

Wilkins, Michael Ronald : 38 yoa, 5’7”, 205#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on: 1 Count Use or Possession of Property Subject to Criminal Forfeiture, FELONY, 1 Count Criminal Possession Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, FELONY, 1 Count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $15,000

