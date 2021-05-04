GREAT FALLS — Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers has released the “Most Wanted” list for May 2021. If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.

Crimestoppers: May 2021 "Most Wanted"

Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers, the Great Falls Police Department, and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office make every effort to keep the Most Wanted list current. If you have reason to believe that any of the information contained on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone who uses information contained in the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution. Click here to visit the Crimestoppers page on Facebook. You can also use the P3 Crimestoppers Tip Program, which allows for anonymous and interactive communications between the tipster and the program managers. The P3 Tip program can be accessed by visiting the P3 website , or by downloading the app.



Diserly, Tyreik Drey: 21 yoa male, 5’8”, 165#, brown hair, brown eyes, 2 Warrants wanted on: 1 Count Theft, FELONY, 1 Count Burglary, FELONY, 2 Count Theft, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Trespass to Property, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 Concurrent

Diserly, Tyreik Drey

Dodge, Tristan Cole: 23 yoa male, 5’ 9”, 150#, blonde hair, blue eyes, wanted on Burglary, felony, 2 counts Theft, felony, Criminal Mischief, misdemeanor, total bond $10,000

Dodge, Tristan Cole

Dunn, Thomas Dwayne: 30 yoa male, 5’ 0”, 135#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on: 1 count criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, FELONY, 1 count Obstructing A Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Stop Sign Violation, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Driving While Suspended/Revoked, MISDEMEANOR, 1 count Fail to Pay Fines, Fees, Surcharge, Restitution on Partner or Family Member Assault, Causing Bodily Injury to Partner or Family Member, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $5,585

Dunn, Thomas Dwayne

Figarelle,Daniel Earl: 36 yoa male, 6’ 5”, 210#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on Violation of the Terms of Suspended Sentence on Robbery, felony, total bond $20,000.

Figarelle,Daniel Earl

Griffin, Matthew Daniel: 58 yoa male, 5’ 10”, 160#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of the Terms of Suspended Sentence on Robbery, felony, total bond $10,000.

Griffin, Matthew Daniel

Lavergne, Kelly Calray: 43 yoa male, 6’0”, 200#, blonde hair, hazel eyes, wanted on: Fail to Abide by Court Order to turn Himself into Local Sheriff’s Office by 5pm on 12/10/2020 to Start Serving His Sentence for Failure to Register as a Violent Offender, Not Entitled to Bond

Lavergne, Kelly Calray

Littlewhiteman, Weston Francis: 29 yoa male, 5’ 11”, 230#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of the Terms of Deferred Sentence by Absconding from Supervision on Endangering the Welfare of a Child, felony, total bond $50,000.

Littlewhiteman, Weston Francis

Martell, Charles Ray: 32 yoa male, 6’ 0”, 155#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended/Deferred Sentence on 1 Count Theft, FELONY, total bond $20,000

Martell, Charles Ray

Martz, Joshua Liberty : 44 yoa male,6’2”,210#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on 6 warrants, 1- Violation of the Terms of his Suspended Sentence on Criminal Possession of dangerous Drugs, felony, 2-Violation of the Terms of his Deferred Sentence on Burglary, felony, 3-Violation of Bail Conditions on Burglary, felony, 4-Violation of the Terms of his Deferred Sentence on Forgery, felony, 5-Violation of Bail Conditions on 1 count Forgery, felony, 1 count Theft, felony, 1 count Theft of Identity, felony, 6-Violation of Bail Conditions on 1 count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, felony, 1 count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, 1 count Driving while Suspended/Revoked, misdemeanor, 1 count No Insurance, misdemeanor, 1 count Failure to Have Headlight(s) Illuminated, misdemeanor, 1 count Failure to Wear Seatbelt, misdemeanor, total bond $55,000

Martz, Joshua Liberty

McGillis, Vivian Streifel: 63 yoa female, 4’ 11’’, 120#, blonde hair, blue eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Obstructing Justice, felony, Not Entitled to Bond.

McGillis, Vivian Streifel

Necklace, Sioux Summer: 30 yoa male, 6’ 0”, 200#, brown hair, brown eyes, 2 warrants, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Fail to Register as a Violent Offender, felony, total bond $5,250

Necklace, Sioux Summer

Rhew, Gregory Nash: 49 yoa male, 6’1”, 215#, gray hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, 4th or Subsequent Offense, felony, total bond $75,000.

Rhew, Gregory Nash

Scott, Dalton John: 33 yoa male, 5’ 10”, 157#, blonde hair, blue eyes, wanted on Partner or Family Member Assault, 3rd or Subsequent Offense, felony, total bond $10,000.

Scott, Dalton John

Shell, Rocky Gabriel Jr: 40 yoa male, 6’ 1”, 175#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on DUI Alcohol, 4th or Subsequent Offense, felony, Driving While Suspended/Revoked, misdemeanor, Unsafe Lane Change, misdemeanor, No Insurance, 1st Offense, misdemeanor, total bond $25,000.

Shell, Rocky Gabriel Jr

Shield, Parker Horse Capture: 21 yoa male, 5’ 3”, 145#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Assault on a Minor, felony, total bond $100,000.

Shield, Parker Horse Capture

Smith, John Vance Jr: 53 yoa male, 5’ 9”, 145#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, Improper Signal, misdemeanor and Driving While Suspended/Revoked, misdemeanor, total bond $10,000.

Smith, John Vance Jr

Stops, Alvin Oliver JR: 32 yoa male, 5’ 11”, 170#, black hair, brown eye, wanted on: Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Bail-Jumping, FELONY, Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, FELONY, 1 Count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Mischief, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Obstructing a Peace officer or Other Public Servant, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 concurrent