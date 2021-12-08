Crimestoppers "Most Wanted List" for December 2021

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers has released the “Most Wanted” list for December 2021. If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.

Law enforcement agencies make every effort to keep the list current. If you believe that any of the information on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone who uses information on the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution.

Click here to visit the Crimestoppers page on Facebook. You can also use the P3 Crimestoppers Tip Program, which allows for anonymous and interactive communications between the tipster and the program managers. The P3 Tip program can be accessed by visiting the P3 website , or by downloading the app.

Bear, Justin Thomas: 35 yoa, 5’ 9”, 180#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on failure of Sexual Offender to Provide Notice of Change of Residence, Felony, total bond $10,000

Bear, Justin Thomas

Becktold, Nathan Allen: 52 yoa, 5’ 11”, 235#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Order of Protection, 3rd Offense, 2nd- Violation of Order of Protection, 3rd Offense, total bond $60,000

Becktold, Nathan Allen

Buck-Hoops(Moroni), Ginaleigh Marie: 45 yoa, 5’8”, 150#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs (Attempted), felony, Theft (1st Offense), misdemeanor, total bond $20,000

Buck-Hoops(Moroni), Ginaleigh Marie

Cooper, Jesse Trent: 32 yoa, 6’ 0”, 165#, blonde hair, blue eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Bail Condition on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property,1st Offense) Felony, 2nd- Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Theft, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, total bond $12,500

Cooper, Jesse Trent

Couture, Rory Eugene: 56 yoa, 5’8”, 181#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on Violation of terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, felony, total bond $10,000

Couture, Rory Eugene

Diserly, Tyreik Drey: 21 yoa, 5’8”, 165#, brown hair, brown eyes, 2 Warrants wanted on: 1 Count Theft, FELONY, 1 Count Burglary, FELONY, 2 Count Theft, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Trespass to Property, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 Concurrent.

Diserly, Tyreik Drey

Firstrider, Jasha Lashell: 36 yoa, 5’6”, 198#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants for Burglary, Felony, Robbery, Felony, 2 counts Criminal Mischief, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $7,500.

Firstrider, Jasha Lashell

Ledeau, Christopher Robin: 31 yoa, 6’0”, 155#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants 1st-Burglary, Felony, Partner or Family Member Assault (3rd or Subsequent Offense), Felony, Criminal Mischief, Misdemeanor, 2nd- Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Partner or Family member Assault (3rd or Subsequent Offense), Felony, total bond $70,000

Ledeau, Christopher Robin

Lockwood, Trina Lee: 23 yoa, 5’2”, 125#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, Property Subject to Criminal Forfeiture, felony, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, felony, and Criminal Endangerment, felony, Fleeing from or Eluding Peace Officer, misdemeanor, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities, misdemeanor, total bond $20,000

Lockwood, Trina Lee

Manywhitehorses Cody James: 29 yoa, 6’ 1”, 200#, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted on 4 warrants, 1st- Failed to Appear at Jury Trial on Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Felony, 2nd- Violation of Bail Conditions on Theft, (1st Offense), Felony, 3rd- Fail to Appear for Court Hearing on No Liability Insurance,1st Offense, Misdemeanor, Driving Without Valid Driver’s License, Misdemeanor, Displaying License Plate Assigned to Another Vehicle, Misdemeanor, 4th- Fail to Appear for Trial on Driving a Motor Vehicle while Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, total bond $37,085

Manywhitehorses Cody James

Martell, Charles Ray: 32 yoa, 6’ 0”, 155#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended/Deferred Sentence on 1 Count Theft, FELONY, total bond $20,000

Martell, Charles Ray

Montoya, Anthony Lee: 56 yoa, 5’5”, 135#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme), felony, total bond $20,000

Montoya, Anthony Lee

Nelson, Angela Marie: 44 yoa, 5’6”, 140#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on Burglary, felony, Theft (1st Offense), misdemeanor, Criminal Trespass to Property, misdemeanor, 2 counts Tampering with Witnesses or Informants, felony, total bond $10,000

Nelson, Angela Marie

Rearden, Tracy Jean: 34 yoa, 5’6”, 125#, black hair, green eyes, wanted on Custodial Interference, felony, total bond $25,000

Rearden, Tracy Jean

Redboy, Michael Paul: 44 yoa, 6’ 0”, 195#, black hair, Brown eyes, wanted on 3 warrants, 1st- Theft- Property Exceeding $1,500, Felony, 2nd-Fail to Appear for Status Hearing on Aggravated Burglary, Felony, 2 counts Assault with a Weapon (Reasonable Apprehension), Felony, 3rd-Robbery, Felony, Assault with a Weapon (Reasonable Apprehension), Felony, Theft, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, total bond $70,000

Redboy, Michael Paul

Russell, Samantha May: 34 yoa, 5’ 4”, 180#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Failed to Appear at Jury Trial on Assault on Peace Officer or Judicial Officer, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $25,000

Russell, Samantha May

Schamber, Christopher Aaron: 33 yoa, 6’ 0”, 180#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on Fail to appear on Scheduled Disposition Hearing on Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, 4th or Subsequent Offense, total bond $7,500

Schamber, Christopher Aaron

Standinghorn, Marcella Sheree: 22 yoa, 5’ 9”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Assault on Peace Officer, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor, Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor, total bond $15,000.

Standinghorn, Marcella Sheree

Stops, Alvin Oliver JR: 32 yoa, 5’ 11”, 170#, black hair, brown eye, wanted on: Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Bail-Jumping, FELONY, Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, FELONY, 1 Count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Mischief, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Obstructing a Peace officer or Other Public Servant, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 concurrent.

Stops, Alvin Oliver JR

Tomchick, Robert Victor: 43 yoa, 5’ 8”, 180#, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted on Theft, Felony, total bond $30,000

Tomchick, Robert Victor

If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.