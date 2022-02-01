Crimestoppers "Most Wanted List" for February 2022

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers has released the “Most Wanted” list for February 2022. If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.

Law enforcement agencies make every effort to keep the list current. If you believe that any of the information on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone who uses information on the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution.

Click here to visit the Crimestoppers page on Facebook. You can also use the P3 Crimestoppers Tip Program, which allows for anonymous and interactive communications between the tipster and the program managers. The P3 Tip program can be accessed by visiting the P3 website , or by downloading the app.

Applegate, Shawna Renee: 31 years old, 5’ 5”, 220#, blonde hair, hazel eyes, wanted on 2 Counts Criminal Insurance Fraud, Felony, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities, Misdemeanor, total bond $7,500.

Bear, Justin Thomas: 35 years old, 5’ 9”, 180#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on failure of Sexual Offender to Provide Notice of Change of Residence, Felony, total bond $10,000

Bird, Jayson Douglas: 24 years old, 5’ 7”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Aggravated Burglary, Felony, Criminal Mischief, Misdemeanor, Partner or Family Member Assault, Misdemeanor, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Public Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $25,000.

Buck-Hoops(Moroni), Ginaleigh Marie: 45 years old, 5’8”, 150#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs (Attempted), felony, Theft (1st Offense), misdemeanor, total bond $20,000

Cooper, Jesse Trent: 32 years old, 6’ 0”, 165#, blonde hair, blue eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Bail Condition on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property,1st Offense) Felony, 2nd- Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Theft, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, total bond $12,500

Couture, Rory Eugene: 56 years old, 5’8”, 181#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on Violation of terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, felony, total bond $10,000

Daychild, Terrance Kane: 34 years old, 5’ 11”, 214#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Failed to Appear on Assault on Peace Officer, Felony, total bond $30,000

Firstrider, Jasha Lashell: 36 years old, 5’6”, 198#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants for Burglary, Felony, Robbery, Felony, 2 counts Criminal Mischief, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $7,500.

Gallagher, Arvin Peter Jr: 36 years old, 5’ 11”, 166#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member, Felony, Partner or Family Member Assault, 2nd Offense, total bond $15,000.

Luraas, Chase Snow: 27 years old, 5’ 8”, 140#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Bail Conditions on Theft, Felony, Deceptive Practices, 1st Offense, misdemeanor, 2 Counts Obstructing a Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, 2nd- Violation of Bail Condition on Burglary, Felony, Theft, Felony, Criminal Mischief, Misdemeanor, total bond $20,000.

Martell, Charles Ray: 32 years old, 6’ 0”, 155#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended/Deferred Sentence on 1 Count Theft, FELONY, total bond $20,000

Nelson, Angela Marie: 44 years old, 5’6”, 140#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on Burglary, felony, Theft (1st Offense), misdemeanor, Criminal Trespass to Property, misdemeanor, 2 counts Tampering with Witnesses or Informants, felony, total bond $10,000

Pallett, Daniel Scott: 36 years old, 5’ 8”, 180#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Abide by Failing to Appear on 2 Counts Operation of Unlawful Clandestine Laboratory, Felony, total bond $25,000.

Parker, Michael Anthony: 45 years old, 5’ 7”, 145#, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted on 2 Warrants, 1st- Violation of Bail Conditions on Aggravated Assault, Felony, Assault with a Weapon (Reasonable Apprehension), Felony, Unlawful Restraint, Misdemeanor, 2nd- Contempt of Court for Failure to pay fines on Operating With Expired Registration, Misdemeanor, Owner Permitting Operation of Vehicle Without Liability Insurance, 2nd Offense, Misdemeanor, Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License, Misdemeanor, total bond $25,510

Parocai, Jordan Rose: 29 years old, 5’ 6”, 160#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Child Endangerment, Felony, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, Driving While Suspended/Revoked, Misdemeanor, Careless Driving, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, total bond $30,000.

Rearden, Tracy Jean: 34 years old, 5’6”, 125#, black hair, green eyes, wanted on Custodial Interference, felony, total bond $25,000

Redboy, Michael Paul: 44 years old, 6’ 0”, 195#, black hair, Brown eyes, wanted on 3 warrants, 1st- Theft- Property Exceeding $1,500, Felony, 2nd-Fail to Appear for Status Hearing on Aggravated Burglary, Felony, 2 counts Assault with a Weapon (Reasonable Apprehension), Felony, 3rd-Robbery, Felony, Assault with a Weapon (Reasonable Apprehension), Felony, Theft, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, total bond $70,000

Runningwolf, Riley Lynn: 19 years old, 5’ 4”, 123#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Child Endangerment, Felony, Possession of or Unlawful Attempt to Purchase Intoxicating Substance, Misdemeanor, total bond $10,000.

Sangrey, Joshua Lee: 31 years old, 5’ 8”, 160#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property), Felony, 2nd- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, total bond $22,500.

Snelson, Rick Arthur Jr.: 33 years old, 6’ 0”, 190#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Partner or Family Member Assault, Felony, total bond $50,000.

Standinghorn, Marcella Sheree: 22 years old, 5’ 9”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Assault on Peace Officer, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor, Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor, total bond $15,000.

Tedford, Jason Grant: 37 years old, 6’ 2”, 180#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st-Failed to Appear for Sentencing Hearing on Theft,2nd offense, Felony, Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, 2nd- Violation of Bail Conditions on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property Common Scheme), Felony, total bond $12,000.

