Crimestoppers "Most Wanted List" for January 2022

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers has released the “Most Wanted” list for January 2022. If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.
Law enforcement agencies make every effort to keep the list current. If you believe that any of the information on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone who uses information on the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution.
Click here to visit the Crimestoppers page on Facebook. You can also use the P3 Crimestoppers Tip Program, which allows for anonymous and interactive communications between the tipster and the program managers. The P3 Tip program can be accessed by visiting the P3 website, or by downloading the app.
Bear, Justin Thomas: 35 years old, 5’ 9”, 180#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on failure of Sexual Offender to Provide Notice of Change of Residence, Felony, total bond $10,000
Bird, Jayson Douglas: 24 years old, 5’ 7”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Aggravated Burglary, Felony, Criminal Mischief, Misdemeanor, Partner or Family Member Assault, Misdemeanor, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Public Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $25,000.
Boggs, Frank Alexander: 34 years old, 5’ 11”, 135#, black hair brown eyes, wanted on Theft, Felony, Criminal Mischief (Common Scheme), Felony, Failure to Stop and Identify Self After Striking Unattended Vehicle, Misdemeanor, total bond $50,000.
Buck-Hoops(Moroni), Ginaleigh Marie: 45 years old, 5’8”, 150#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs (Attempted), felony, Theft (1st Offense), misdemeanor, total bond $20,000
Cooper, Jesse Trent: 32 years old, 6’ 0”, 165#, blonde hair, blue eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Bail Condition on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property,1st Offense) Felony, 2nd- Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Theft, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, total bond $12,500
Couture, Rory Eugene: 56 years old, 5’8”, 181#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on Violation of terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, felony, total bond $10,000
Diserly, Tyreik Drey: 21 years old, 5’8”, 165#, brown hair, brown eyes, 2 Warrants wanted on: 1 Count Theft, FELONY, 1 Count Burglary, FELONY, 2 Count Theft, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Trespass to Property, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 Concurrent
Firstrider, Jasha Lashell: 36 years old, 5’6”, 198#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants for Burglary, Felony, Robbery, Felony, 2 counts Criminal Mischief, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $7,500.
Martell, Charles Ray: 32 years old, 6’ 0”, 155#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended/Deferred Sentence on 1 Count Theft, FELONY, total bond $20,000
Pethel, Matthew Jewell: 42 years old, 5’ 8”, 175#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on Contempt of Court for Failing to Appear for Omnibus Hearing on Stalking, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, total bond $15,000.
Nelson, Angela Marie: 44 years old, 5’6”, 140#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on Burglary, felony, Theft (1st Offense), misdemeanor, Criminal Trespass to Property, misdemeanor, 2 counts Tampering with Witnesses or Informants, felony, total bond $10,000
Rearden, Tracy Jean: 34 years old, 5’6”, 125#, black hair, green eyes, wanted on Custodial Interference, felony, total bond $25,000
Redboy, Michael Paul: 44 years old, 6’ 0”, 195#, black hair, Brown eyes, wanted on 3 warrants, 1st- Theft- Property Exceeding $1,500, Felony, 2nd-Fail to Appear for Status Hearing on Aggravated Burglary, Felony, 2 counts Assault with a Weapon (Reasonable Apprehension), Felony, 3rd-Robbery, Felony, Assault with a Weapon (Reasonable Apprehension), Felony, Theft, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, total bond $70,000
Runningwolf, Riley Lynn: 19 years old, 5’ 4”, 123#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Child Endangerment, Felony, Possession of or Unlawful Attempt to Purchase Intoxicating Substance, Misdemeanor, total bond $10,000.
Sangrey, Joshua Lee: 31 years old, 5’ 8”, 160#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property), Felony, 2nd- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, total bond $22,500.
Schamber, Christopher Aaron: 33 years old, 6’ 0”, 180#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on Fail to appear on Scheduled Disposition Hearing on Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, 4th or Subsequent Offense, total bond $7,500
Shinaver, Cameron Clay: 29 years old, 5’ 6”, 186#, blonde hair, hazel eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Endangerment, Felony, total bond $20,000
Snelson, Rick Arthur Jr.: 33 years old, 6’ 0”, 190#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Partner or Family Member Assault, Felony, total bond $50,000.
Standinghorn, Marcella Sheree: 22 years old, 5’ 9”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Assault on Peace Officer, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor, Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor, total bond $15,000.
Stops, Alvin Oliver Jr: 32 years old, 5’ 11”, 170#, black hair, brown eye, wanted on: Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Bail-Jumping, FELONY, Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, FELONY, 1 Count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Mischief, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Obstructing a Peace officer or Other Public Servant, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 concurrent
Tedford, Jason Grant: 37 years old, 6’ 2”, 180#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st-Failed to Appear for Sentencing Hearing on Theft,2nd offense, Felony, Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, 2nd- Violation of Bail Conditions on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property Common Scheme), Felony, total bond $12,000.
Valle, Christopher Anthony: 26 years old, 5’ 11”, 208#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Endangerment, Felony, total bond $25,000.
