Crimestoppers "Most Wanted List" for January 2022

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers has released the “Most Wanted” list for January 2022. If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.

Law enforcement agencies make every effort to keep the list current. If you believe that any of the information on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone who uses information on the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution.

Click here to visit the Crimestoppers page on Facebook. You can also use the P3 Crimestoppers Tip Program, which allows for anonymous and interactive communications between the tipster and the program managers. The P3 Tip program can be accessed by visiting the P3 website , or by downloading the app.

Bear, Justin Thomas: 35 years old, 5’ 9”, 180#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on failure of Sexual Offender to Provide Notice of Change of Residence, Felony, total bond $10,000

Bear, Justin Thomas

Bird, Jayson Douglas: 24 years old, 5’ 7”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Aggravated Burglary, Felony, Criminal Mischief, Misdemeanor, Partner or Family Member Assault, Misdemeanor, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Public Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $25,000.

Bird, Jayson Douglas

Boggs, Frank Alexander: 34 years old, 5’ 11”, 135#, black hair brown eyes, wanted on Theft, Felony, Criminal Mischief (Common Scheme), Felony, Failure to Stop and Identify Self After Striking Unattended Vehicle, Misdemeanor, total bond $50,000.

Boggs, Frank Alexander

Buck-Hoops(Moroni), Ginaleigh Marie: 45 years old, 5’8”, 150#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs (Attempted), felony, Theft (1st Offense), misdemeanor, total bond $20,000

Buck-Hoops(Moroni), Ginaleigh Marie

Cooper, Jesse Trent: 32 years old, 6’ 0”, 165#, blonde hair, blue eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Bail Condition on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property,1st Offense) Felony, 2nd- Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Theft, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, total bond $12,500

Cooper, Jesse Trent

Couture, Rory Eugene: 56 years old, 5’8”, 181#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on Violation of terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, felony, total bond $10,000

Couture, Rory Eugene

Diserly, Tyreik Drey: 21 years old, 5’8”, 165#, brown hair, brown eyes, 2 Warrants wanted on: 1 Count Theft, FELONY, 1 Count Burglary, FELONY, 2 Count Theft, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Trespass to Property, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 Concurrent

Diserly, Tyreik Drey

Firstrider, Jasha Lashell: 36 years old, 5’6”, 198#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants for Burglary, Felony, Robbery, Felony, 2 counts Criminal Mischief, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $7,500.

Firstrider, Jasha Lashell

Martell, Charles Ray: 32 years old, 6’ 0”, 155#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended/Deferred Sentence on 1 Count Theft, FELONY, total bond $20,000

Martell, Charles Ray

Pethel, Matthew Jewell: 42 years old, 5’ 8”, 175#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on Contempt of Court for Failing to Appear for Omnibus Hearing on Stalking, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, total bond $15,000.

Pethel, Matthew Jewell

Nelson, Angela Marie: 44 years old, 5’6”, 140#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on Burglary, felony, Theft (1st Offense), misdemeanor, Criminal Trespass to Property, misdemeanor, 2 counts Tampering with Witnesses or Informants, felony, total bond $10,000

Nelson, Angela Marie

Rearden, Tracy Jean: 34 years old, 5’6”, 125#, black hair, green eyes, wanted on Custodial Interference, felony, total bond $25,000

Rearden, Tracy Jean

Redboy, Michael Paul: 44 years old, 6’ 0”, 195#, black hair, Brown eyes, wanted on 3 warrants, 1st- Theft- Property Exceeding $1,500, Felony, 2nd-Fail to Appear for Status Hearing on Aggravated Burglary, Felony, 2 counts Assault with a Weapon (Reasonable Apprehension), Felony, 3rd-Robbery, Felony, Assault with a Weapon (Reasonable Apprehension), Felony, Theft, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, total bond $70,000

Redboy, Michael Paul

Runningwolf, Riley Lynn: 19 years old, 5’ 4”, 123#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Bail Conditions on Criminal Child Endangerment, Felony, Possession of or Unlawful Attempt to Purchase Intoxicating Substance, Misdemeanor, total bond $10,000.

Runningwolf, Riley Lynn

Sangrey, Joshua Lee: 31 years old, 5’ 8”, 160#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property), Felony, 2nd- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, total bond $22,500.

Sangrey, Joshua Lee

Schamber, Christopher Aaron: 33 years old, 6’ 0”, 180#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on Fail to appear on Scheduled Disposition Hearing on Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, 4th or Subsequent Offense, total bond $7,500

Schamber, Christopher Aaron

Shinaver, Cameron Clay: 29 years old, 5’ 6”, 186#, blonde hair, hazel eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Endangerment, Felony, total bond $20,000

Shinaver, Cameron Clay

Snelson, Rick Arthur Jr.: 33 years old, 6’ 0”, 190#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Partner or Family Member Assault, Felony, total bond $50,000.

Snelson, Rick Arthur Jr

Standinghorn, Marcella Sheree: 22 years old, 5’ 9”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Assault on Peace Officer, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor, Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor, total bond $15,000.

Standinghorn, Marcella Sheree

Stops, Alvin Oliver Jr: 32 years old, 5’ 11”, 170#, black hair, brown eye, wanted on: Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Bail-Jumping, FELONY, Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, FELONY, 1 Count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Mischief, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Obstructing a Peace officer or Other Public Servant, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 concurrent

Stops, Alvin Oliver JR

Tedford, Jason Grant: 37 years old, 6’ 2”, 180#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st-Failed to Appear for Sentencing Hearing on Theft,2nd offense, Felony, Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, 2nd- Violation of Bail Conditions on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property Common Scheme), Felony, total bond $12,000.

Tedford, Jason Grant

Valle, Christopher Anthony: 26 years old, 5’ 11”, 208#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Endangerment, Felony, total bond $25,000.

Valle, Christopher Anthony

