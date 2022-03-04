Crimestoppers "Most Wanted List" for March 2022

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers has released the “Most Wanted” list for March 2022. If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.

Law enforcement agencies make every effort to keep the list current. If you believe that any of the information on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone who uses information on the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution.



Chiefstick, April Dawn

Chiefstick, April Dawn: 46 years old, 5’ 1”, 180#, brown hair brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Failure of Violent Offender to Provide Notice of Change of Residence, Felony, total bond $20,000.



Cochran, Stephanie Shawn

Cochran, Stephanie Shawn: 29 years old, 5’ 5”, 120#, red hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Criminal Child Endangerment, Felony, total bond $20,000.



Ellis, Michael Kevin

Ellis, Michael Kevin: 45 years old, 6’ 0”, 175#, brown hair, brown eyes, 2 warrants, wanted on 1st-Fail to Appear on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, 2nd- Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, Theft, Misdemeanor, total bond $10,000.



Gladue, Russell Harold

Gladue, Russell Harold: 31 years old, 5’ 11”, 180#, brown hair brown eyes, wanted on Partner or Family Member Assault (3rd or Subsequent Offense), Felony, total bond $15,000.



Jones, Brandon Lee

Jones, Brandon Lee: 26 years old, 5’ 10”, 160#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Burglary, Felony, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, total bond $30,000.



Kelley, Gary Lee

Kelley, Gary Lee: 52 years old, 5’ 11”, 180#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Burglary, Felony, total bond $20,000.



Ledford, Aaron Travis

Ledford, Aaron Travis: 21 years old, 5’ 11”, 170#, brown hair, brown eyes, 2 warrants, wanted on 1st- Fail to Appear on Theft (1st Offense), Felony, Theft (1st Offense), Misdemeanor, 2 counts Deceptive Practices (1st Offense), Misdemeanor, 2 counts Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, 2nd- Fail to Appear on Criminal Mischief, Felony, total bond $20,000



Lindquist, Larry Daniel

Lindquist, Larry Daniel: 25 years old, , 5’ 9”, 155#, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member, Felony, Unlawful Restraint, Misdemeanor, total bond $25,000.



McConnell, Parker William

McConnell, Parker William: 22 years old, 5’ 6”, 145#, brown hair, blue eyes, 2 warrants, wanted on 1st-Burglary, Felony, 2nd- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Criminal Endangerment, Felony, total bond $30,000.



Moore, Shane Raymond

Moore, Shane Raymond: 46 years old, 5’ 7”, 160#, bald, Hazel eyes, wanted on Partner or Family Member Assault (3rd or Subsequent Offense), Felony, Destruction/Tampering with Communication Device, Misdemeanor, total bond $10,000.



Redboy, Michael Paul

Redboy, Michael Paul: 44 years old, 6’ 0”, 195#, black hair, Brown eyes, wanted on 3 warrants, 1st- Theft- Property Exceeding $1,500, Felony, 2nd-Fail to Appear for Status Hearing on Aggravated Burglary, Felony, 2 counts Assault with a Weapon (Reasonable Apprehension), Felony, 3rd-Robbery, Felony, Assault with a Weapon (Reasonable Apprehension), Felony, Theft, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, total bond $70,000



Rider, Lloyd Thomas III

Rider, Lloyd Thomas III: 34 years old, , 6’ 1”, 210#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Failed to Abide Previously Ordered to Obey All Laws and Not to Possess Firearms on Accountability for Robbery, Felony, total bond $50,000



Sangrey, Joshua Lee

Sangrey, Joshua Lee: 31 years old, 5’ 8”, 160#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property), Felony, 2nd- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, total bond $22,500



Tedford, Jason Grant

Tedford, Jason Grant: 37 years old, 6’ 2”, 180#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st-Failed to Appear for Sentencing Hearing on Theft,2nd Offense, Felony, Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, 2nd- Violation of Bail Conditions on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property Common Scheme), Felony, total bond $12,000.



Vogler, Emily Marie

Vogler, Emily Marie: 33 years old, 4’ 9”, 178#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Forgery (Common Scheme), Felony, Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme), Felony, 2 counts Theft (1st Offense), Misdemeanor, total bond $10,000



White, Katelen Ceeanna

White, Katelen Ceeanna: 22 years old, 5’ 6”, 168#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 counts Assault with a Weapon (Bodily Injury), Felony, 2 counts Criminal Endangerment, Felony, Reckless Driving, Misdemeanor, Fleeing from or Eluding a Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, total bond $60,000



You can also use the P3 Crimestoppers Tip Program, which allows for anonymous and interactive communications between the tipster and the program managers. The P3 Tip program can be accessed by visiting the P3 website , or by downloading the app.

