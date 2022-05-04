Crimestoppers "Most Wanted List" for May 2022

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers has released the “Most Wanted” list for May 2022. If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.

Law enforcement agencies make every effort to keep the list current. If you believe that any of the information on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone who uses information on the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution.



Boushie, Jace Troy

Boushie, Jace Troy: 32 years old, 5’ 9”, 180#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 3 warrants, 1st- Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Failure of Violent Offender to Provide Notice of Change of Residence, Felony, 2nd Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Robbery, Felony, 3rd- Failure of Violent Offender to Provide Notice of Change of Residence, Felony, total bond $55,000.



Bradford, Brianna Rae

Bradford, Brianna Rae: 21 years old, 5’ 2”, 150#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of the Terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Total bond $10,000.



Brown, Shawna Rae

Brown, Shawna Rae: 54 years old, 5’ 4”, 140#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Felony, 2nd- Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Felony, total bond $30,000.



Chiefstick, April Dawn

Chiefstick, April Dawn: 46 years old, 5’ 1”, 180#, brown hair brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Failure of Violent Offender to Provide Notice of Change of Residence, Felony, total bond $20,000.



Dubois, Dexter James

Dubois, Dexter James: 33 years old, 5’ 9”, 145#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Burglary, Felony, Theft, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, Partner or Family Member Assault, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, total bond $5,000.

Griffin, Brendan Liam

Griffin, Brendan Liam: 46 years old, 5’ 10”, 205#, gray/partially gray hair, blue eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear and Answer to Violations of Probation on Bail Jumping, Felony, total bond $50,000



Griffin, Deanna Marie

Griffin, Deanna Marie: 50 years old, 5’ 5”, 145#, blonde hair, green eyes, wanted on 2 Warrants, 1st- Fail to Abide on Burglary, Felony, 2nd-Theft, felony, (Accountability) Forgery, 1st Offense, Misdemeanor, Not Entitled to Bond



Guardipee, Bradley Joseph

Guardipee, Bradley Joseph: 23 years old, 6’ 0”, 195#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st-Violation of Bail Conditions on Sexual Intercourse Without Consent, Felony, 2nd- Contempt on Driving Without Valid Driver’s License, Misdemeanor, Owner Permitting Operation of Vehicle Without Liability Insurance, 1st Offense, total bond $25,205



Licht, Robert Alan

Licht, Robert Alan: 73 years old, 5’ 11”, 175#, white hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, 4th or Subsequent Offense, Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Misdemeanor, No Insurance, 2nd Offense, Misdemeanor, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, Improper Registration, Misdemeanor, Total bond $15,000.



Martinez, Marisol

Martinez, Marisol: 38 years old, 5’ 0”, 150#, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted on Fail to abide on Criminal Possession of Dangerous with Intent to Distribute, Felony, total bond $20,000.



McConnell, Parker William

McConnell, Parker William: 22 years old, 5’ 6”, 145#, brown hair, blue eyes, 2 warrants, wanted on 1st-Burglary, Felony, 2nd- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Criminal Endangerment, Felony, total bond $30,000.



Mitchell, Heather Jo

Mitchell, Heather Jo: 34 years old, 5’ 7”, 135#’, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Property Subject to Criminal Forfeiture, Felony, total bond $25,000



Morsette, Richard Lawrence Jr.

Morsette, Richard Lawrence Jr.: 38 years old, 5’ 11”, 270#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Fail to Abide on Bail-Jumping, Felony, 2nd- Fail to Abide on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, total bond $35,000



Salgado-Santos, Juan Carlos

Salgado-Santos, Juan Carlos: 40 years old, 5’ 5”, 195#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Abide on Burglary, Felony, total bond $10,000.



Sangrey, Joshua Lee

Sangrey, Joshua Lee: 31 years old, 5’ 8”, 160#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 1st- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Theft (Possession of Stolen Property), Felony, 2nd- Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, total bond $22,500.



Stump, K-C Cole

Stump, K-C Cole: 32 years old, 6’ 3”, 280#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Assault on Peace Officer, Felony, Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $5,000.



Travis, Troy Marshall

Travis, Troy Marshall: 29 years old, 5’ 10”, 270#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Failed to Abide on Assault with a Weapon, Felony, Partner/Family Member Assault, Misdemeanor, total bond $10,000.



If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest. You can also use the P3 Crimestoppers Tip Program, which allows for anonymous and interactive communications between the tipster and the program managers. The P3 Tip program can be accessed by visiting the P3 website , or by downloading the app.

Law enforcement agencies make every effort to keep the list current. If you believe that any of the information on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone who uses information on the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution. Click here to visit the Crimestoppers page on Facebook.



TRENDING ARTICLES

