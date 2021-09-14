Crimestoppers: September 2021 "Most Wanted"

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers has released the “Most Wanted” list for September 2021. If you have information about the location of any of the people on the list, you’re asked to call the 24-hour Crimestoppers Hotline at 406-727-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and a reward can be paid for tips leading to an arrest.

Law enforcement agencies make every effort to keep the list current. If you believe that any of the information on the list is inaccurate, call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone who uses information on the list to commit a criminal act against someone else is subject to criminal prosecution.

Click here to visit the Crimestoppers page on Facebook. You can also use the P3 Crimestoppers Tip Program, which allows for anonymous and interactive communications between the tipster and the program managers. The P3 Tip program can be accessed by visiting the P3 website , or by downloading the app.



Buck-Hoops(Moroni), Ginaleigh Marie: 45 yoa, , 5’8”, 150#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs (Attempted), felony, Theft (1st Offense), misdemeanor, total bond $20,000

Couture, Rory Eugene: 56 yoa, , 5’8”, 181#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on Violation of terms of Suspended Sentence on Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, felony, total bond $10,000

Diserly, Tyreik Drey: 21 yoa American Indian , 5’8”, 165#, brown hair, brown eyes, 2 Warrants wanted on: 1 Count Theft, FELONY, 1 Count Burglary, FELONY, 2 Count Theft, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Trespass to Property, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 Concurrent

Firstrider, Jasha Lashell: 36 yoa , 5’6”, 198#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants for Burglary, Felony, Robbery, Felony, 2 counts Criminal Mischief, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $7,500.

Garcia, Shantell Rhaelyn: 29 yoa, , 5’8”, 174#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Deferred Sentence on Criminal Child Endangerment, felony, total bond $20,000

Johnson, James Leland: 27 yoa ,5’ 11”, 160#, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted on 2 warrants on 1 count Criminal Mischief, Felony, 1 count Burglary, Felony, 1 count Theft, Felony, 1 count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony, 4 counts Theft, Misdemeanor, 5 count Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, Misdemeanor, 3 counts Criminal Mischief, Mischief, 2 counts Obstruct Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, 1 count Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor, 1 count Fleeing or Eluding a Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, ! count Reckless Driving, 1 count Driving while Suspended or Revoked, Misdemeanor, total bond $30,000 concurrent

Kober, Holly Marie: 53 yoa, Asian , 5’7”, 185#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 counts Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, felony, and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, total bond $5,000

Lamere, Johnny Lee: 45 yoa, , 5’10”, 155#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on Sexual Intercourse without Consent, felony, total bond $50,000

Laplant, Jody Ann: 32 yoa, , 4’11”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, Theft, felony, and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, felony, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, Operate Motor Vehicle w/ Defective or Shattered Windshield, misdemeanor, Improper Registration, misdemeanor, Failure to Carry Proof of Liability Insurance, 2nd offense, misdemeanor, Driving while Suspended/Revoked, misdemeanor, total bond $30,000

Lockwood, Trina Lee: 23 yoa, , 5’2”, 125#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, Property Subject to Criminal Forfeiture, felony, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, felony, and Criminal Endangerment, felony, Fleeing from or Eluding Peace Officer, misdemeanor, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities, misdemeanor, total bond $20,000

Martell, Charles Ray: 32 yoa , 6’ 0”, 155#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended/Deferred Sentence on 1 Count Theft, FELONY, total bond $20,000

Martz, Joshua Liberty: 44 yoa ,6’2”,210#, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted on 6 warrants, 1- Violation of the Terms of his Suspended Sentence on Criminal Possession of dangerous Drugs, felony, 2-Violation of the Terms of his Deferred Sentence on Burglary, felony, 3-Violation of Bail Conditions on Burglary, felony, 4-Violation of the Terms of his Deferred Sentence on Forgery, felony, 5-Violation of Bail Conditions on 1 count Forgery, felony, 1 count Theft, felony, 1 count Theft of Identity, felony, 6-Violation of Bail Conditions on 1 count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, felony, 1 count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, 1 count Driving while Suspended/Revoked, misdemeanor, 1 count No Insurance, misdemeanor, 1 count Failure to Have Headlight(s) Illuminated, misdemeanor, 1 count Failure to Wear Seatbelt, misdemeanor, total bond $55,000

Montoya, Anthony Lee: 56 yoa, 5’5”, 135#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme), felony, total bond $20,000

Nelson, Angela Marie: 44 yoa, 5’6”, 140#, brown hair, green eyes, wanted on Burglary, felony, Theft (1st Offense), misdemeanor, Criminal Trespass to Property, misdemeanor, 2 counts Tampering with Witnesses or Informants, felony, total bond $10,000

Oppelt, Richard Allen, 37 yoa, 5’11”, 160#, black hair, brown eyes, wanted on 4 warrants, Violation of Bail Conditions on Theft, 1st Offense, Felony, Bail Jumping, Felony, Violation of Terms of Suspended Sentence on Theft, 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Felony, Fail to Pay Fines on Obstructing A Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, Misdemeanor, total bond $30,235.

Rearden, Tracy Jean: 34 yoa, , 5’6”, 125#, black hair, green eyes, wanted on Custodial Interference, felony, total bond $25,000

Standinghorn, Marcella Sheree: 22 yoa , 5’ 9”, 130#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Fail to Appear on Assault on Peace Officer, Felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Misdemeanor, Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor, Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor, total bond $15,000.

Stops, Alvin Oliver JR: 32 yoa American Indian , 5’ 11”, 170#, black hair, brown eye, wanted on: Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Bail-Jumping, FELONY, Violations of Terms of Suspended Sentenced on 1 Count Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, FELONY, 1 Count Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Criminal Mischief, MISDEMEANOR, 1 Count Obstructing a Peace officer or Other Public Servant, MISDEMEANOR, total bond $10,000 concurrent.

Wallace, Traisen Ray: 36 yoa, 6’, 200#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on Partner or Family Member Assault (3rd or Subsequent Offense), felony, Unauthorized Use, misdemeanor, Destruction/Tampering with Comm Device, misdemeanor, total bond $25,000

Wells, Tiffany Nicole: 29 yoa, , 5’6”, 135#, brown hair, brown eyes, wanted on 2 warrants, 3 counts Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, felony, 2 counts Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor, total bond $15,000

