Denny reported as an escapee/walkaway from the Great Falls Pre-Release Center

GREAT FALLS — Shawn Lee Denny has been reported as an escapee/walkaway from the Great Falls Pre-Release Center.

The GFPRC said that Lee was working at Burger King, and called the center just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday and said she was returning to the facility, but has not been seen or heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Denny has felony convictions in Cascade County for criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.

If anyone sees Denny or has information about her location, you’re asked to call the GFPRC at 406-727-0944 or the Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688.



The GFPRC is located at 1019 15th Street North. The facility is a operated by a private non-profit group contracted by the Montana Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons.

They typically house about 200 men and women at a time and all of those residents are required to hold full-time jobs in the community. Along with work, residents must fulfill any legal obligations such as fines or substance abuse treatment. Most only stay at the center for about six months before they are allowed to return to life in the community.

The center offers a six-month program that helps criminal offenders transition back into the community; residents are within 24 months of parole or one year of their discharge date.