East Glacier man pleads not guilty to murder charge

GREAT FALLS — Dillon James Wippert was arraigned in federal court in Great Falls this week on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Wippert, 26 years old, appeared in court on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Johnston, and pleaded not guilty.

Court documents allege that on May 17, 2020, at or near Bear Paw (also known as Blevins Trail) in Glacier County, Wippert "knowingly and unlawfully killed 'John Doe' with malice aforethought."

Wippert remains jailed in the Cascade County Detention Center pending further proceedings.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Wippert faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release on the murder crime; and a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, consecutive to any other term of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release on the firearms crime.

The FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services investigated the case.

We will update you if we get more information.

