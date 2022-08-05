Former Montana teacher admits possessing child pornography

BILLINGS — Jayson Gayo of Harlowton, a former teacher at Judith Gap School, admitted in federal court on Friday, August 5, 2022, to possessing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release that in August 2020, Facebook submitted a series of Cybertips after flagging the possible transmission of child pornography on its system.

The information indicated that the transmission of child pornography was from an account that was connected to the Judith Gap School and to Gayo’s residence in Judith Gap, where he was a teacher.

There was no indication that the images or Gayo’s conduct involved any students at the school.

Investigators executed a search warrant of Gayo’s residence, collected several electronic media items, and determined that the items contained more than 400 images and videos of child pornography.

A search warrant issued to Facebook for Gayo’s account found additional evidence of uploads of child pornography from that account.

Gayo, 27 years old, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography as charged in an indictment. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters presided and scheduled sentencing for December 15. Gayo was remanded into custody pending further proceedings.



TRENDING ARTICLES

