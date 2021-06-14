Fraser charged with stabbing a man in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Clay Levi Cole Fraser has been charged with stabbing a man in Great Falls.

Court documents state that police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at about 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, underneath the Sun River Bridge (near the intersection of 6th Street SW and Fox Farm Road).

Fraser and the victim reportedly got in into an argument, which escalated into a physical fight. The court documents state that Fraser raised his fists at the victim, and the victim responded by throwing a pie at Fraser's head, at which point Fraser allegedly stabbed the man with a pocket-knife in the man's back left side.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Court documents state that Fraser's criminal history includes convictions for bribery, disorderly conduct, and partner/family member assault.

Fraser has been charged with assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.