Great Falls man charged with hitting a person with his vehicle

GREAT FALLS — Evan Thomas Blaine has been charged with two felonies in Great Falls after he allegedly ran over a man with his vehicle.

Court documents state that on Friday, July 29, 2022, the Great Falls Police Department received a phone call from Blaine, who said that he had been driving along Central Avenue when someone threw a rock at his vehicle, shattering the windshield. He told dispatchers that he would wait for officers in the parking lot at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art.

At the same time, a GFPD officer saw a man lying face down in the road in a puddle of blood near Central Avenue and 10th Street. The officer got out of his car to check on the man, who he found was unconscious and whose face was covered in blood.

Blaine failed to show up in the parking lot of the museum, and dispatchers told him to meet with officers at the Great Falls Police Department. Once there, he told an officer that the man who had been found unconscious had thrown a rock at his (Blaine's) vehicle and leaned into the road, and that he was hit by Blaine's vehicle.

A passenger in Blaine's told police that she and Blaine had been heading east when they saw the man waving his arms and yelling in the westbound lane. She said that Blaine turned the vehicle around and "without provocation" sprayed the man with bear spray. She said Blaine then turned the vehicle around again and intentionally drove into the man, hitting him with the vehicle. The passenger then jumped out of the vehicle.

The passenger told police that Blaine is a "heavy" user of illegal drugs and said that he may have been under the influence of drugs at the time.

The man who was hit by the vehicle was taken to a hospital for surgery; he did not regain consciousness at the scene, and was therefore unable to tell officers what happened. At the time the court documents were filed, his prognosis was not known.

Court documents state that Blaine has one misdemeanor convictions for indecent exposure.

Blaine, 22 years old, has been charged with assault with a weapon (bodily injury) and criminal endangerment. Charges could be amended if the victim dies, or if prosecutors obtain new evidence.



