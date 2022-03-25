Great Falls man charged with punching a woman in the face

GREAT FALLS — Jason Allen Crusselle of Great Falls has been charged with a felony after he allegedly punched a woman in the face.

Court documents state that police officers were dispatched to a residence at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, for a report of a "physical family disturbance."

The alleged victim told police that Crusselle "was mad because she making the coffee wrong," and he punched her in the face. Officers noted that the woman's face was red and swollen.

Crusselle told police that the woman started the fight; he admitted punching her, but claimed that she punched him first.

Crusselle, 42 years old, has been charged with partner/family member assault (3rd or subsequent offense).

Court documents note that he has several convictions for partner-family member assault and intimidation, and numerous probation/parole violations.



