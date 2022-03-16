Watch
Great Falls man charged with assault with a weapon

GREAT FALLS — Christopher Anthony Valle has been charged in Great Falls after he allegedly assaulted a man.

Court documents state that police officers responded on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after a woman reported that Valle was at her residence, refused to leave, and had a firearm and a crowbar.

Officers talked with a man at the residence who said that Valle had come over and demanded money from the man's daughter.

Valle then became angry and grabbed a metal prybar-type tool from the yard and swung it at the man twice.

Court documents state that Valle has a "lengthy and concerning" criminal history, including felony convictions for unlawful possession of firearms, bail revocation, and theft.

Valle has been charged with felony assault with a weapon (reasonable apprehension).

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Valle has two felony convictions in Cascade County - one for criminal endangerment, and one for criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Christopher Anthony Valle

