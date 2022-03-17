Great Falls man charged with crashing into a vehicle

GREAT FALLS — Levi Anthony Labuff, Jr., has been charged in Great Falls after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle.

Court documents state that on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, police were called to a residence for a family disturbance. The alleged victim told police that Labuff had made contact with her in the parking lot of a restaurant, and she left in her vehicle.

The woman said that Labuff began following her in his vehicle, even though she had made it clear that she did not want contact with him.

The woman told police that Labuff then "purposely struck her vehicle with his own" along the 600 block of River Drive South.

Officers noted that Labuff's vehicle had damage consistent with having struck the victim's vehicle.

Court documents state that Labuff has two convictions for partner/family member assault. He also has convictions for selling cocaine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Labuff has been charged with partner/family member assault (felony), reckless driving (misdemeanor), and duty to give information and render aid (misdemeanor).



