Great Falls man charged with criminal endangerment after firing a gun

GREAT FALLS — Darien Donald Bickel is facing several felony charges after he allegedly fired a gun and endangered several people in Great Falls.

Court documents state that police were dispatched to the 700 block of 8th Street North at about 8;20 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022. A person reported hearing a gunshot and saw an individual with red hair walking down the sidewalk with a case of beer in one hand and a gun in the other hand.

An officer talked with a man who had been with Bickel. The person said that he and Bickel were sitting on the front step of a residence, and that Bickel "picked up his firearm from the step and it discharged." He said the bullet hit the side of nearby building, and he and Bickel left the area on foot, with Bickel carrying the firearm.

Officers noted a circular indent in the brick foundation of the building that was struck, and a .223 bullet casing on the step where Bickel had been.

A few minutes later, officers saw Bickel walking along the 900 block of 8th Avenue North; aAccording to court documents, he was "carrying a case of Twisted Tea in his left hand and an AR 15 rifle in his right hand."

As the officer observed Bickel, he both saw and heard Bickel discharge a round into the sidewalk as he was walking. Bickel continued to walk east, and then put the rifle and the Twisted Tea down after seeing the police patrol vehicle.

Bickel was taken into custody without incident.

Bickel, 18 years old, has been charged with six felony counts of criminal endangerment. Court documents say that Bickel created a "substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another, by discharging a firearm which hit a building that was occupied by 4 people."

He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of or unlawful attempt to purchase an intoxicating substance.

