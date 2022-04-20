Great Falls man charged with fourth DUI

GREAT FALLS — Thomas Edward Wilkinson, Jr., has been charged with driving under the influence in Great Falls.

Court documents state that just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, a police officer saw a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving along 10th Avenue South.

The officer saw the truck weaving several times and initiated a traffic stop.

According to the officer, Wilkinson had bloodshot and glassy eyes, smelled of alcohol, and performed "poorly" on a field sobriety test.

A passenger in the truck said it was "kind of obvious" that Wilkinson was intoxicated, and admitted that Wilkinson should not have been driving.

Court documents state that Wilkinson has at least three "DUI-type" convictions.

Wilkinson, 52 years old, has been charged with felony DUI (4th or subsequent offense), misdemeanor failure to provide proof of insurance, misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license, and misdemeanor unsafe lane change.



