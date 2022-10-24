Great Falls man charged with raping an 'incapacitated' woman

GREAT FALLS — Tyler Scott Errett has been charged with raping a woman in Great Falls.

Court documents state that a police officer was dispatched to a residence to conduct a welfare check on a woman ("Jane Doe") at the request of a friend, who claimed that the Doe had messaged him saying she was being raped.

At the residence, the police officer noted that Errett was wearing a shirt and pants, but the pants and belt were undone.

The officer went inside and found Doe unresponsive underneath a blanket in a bedroom; she woke up and the officer saw she was naked, disoriented, and confused, and did not know where she was or how she got there.

Medical personnel arrived and "expressed concern" that Doe was under the influence of something more than just alcohol.

Doe said the last thing she remembered was being at a bar; she said she knew Errett, but did not recall interacting with him at the bar and did not recall going home with him.

According to court documents, Errett stated that he "did engage in sexual intercourse" with Doe, and told police - unprompted - that he had been watching Doe's drinks to make sure she did not get "roofied."

He claimed that he had been "left in charge" of Doe and drove her home.

The court documents state that Doe was "incapacitated and physically helpless by alcohol and/or drugs and may have been involuntarily drugged."

Errett has been charged one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent.



