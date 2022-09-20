Great Falls man charged with raping teen girl

Bradley Seth Haynes has been charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent in Great Falls.

Court documents state that Haynes, 19 years old, had sex with a 14-year old girl, on two occasions in September 2022.

The teen said that Haynes knew she was only 14 years old.

According to charging documents, Haynes admitted to having sex with the teen, and said that he believed she was older than 14.

The phrase "sexual intercourse without consent" is the legal term used in Montana for rape.

NOTE: If you have been sexually abused or are the victim of domestic violence, help is available. You can contact a law enforcement officer, a pastor/clergy member, a trusted medical professional, or one of several agencies that can help, including Victim-Witness Assistance Services in Great Falls (406-315-1111) or the YWCA (406-452-1315).



