Great Falls man charged with sexual assault of children

GREAT FALLS — Wiley Charles Jefferson is facing several felony charges in Great Falls after he allegedly sexually assaulted at least one girl under the age of 16.

Court documents state the mother of the alleged victim saw a "concerning" social media post that alerted her to the possible criminal activity.

Jefferson and the girl reportedly exchanged more than 100 social media messages dating back about two years. The court documents say that an officer who saw the images noted that none of the images were nude, but many could be described as "provocative, showing cleavage and bare thighs."

The girl told investigators that Jefferson added her on SnapChat in April 20202, when she was in the sixth grade, but wasn't "creepy at all until...this year, maybe two months ago."

Another girl told police that Jefferson had been sexually abusing her on "multiple occasions" for more than a year, including as recently as July 2022.

Court documents state that Jefferson has criminal convictions in Illinois and Montana on charges including domestic battery, assault, and felony DUI.

In addition, he was charged with sexual intercourse without consent in 2016, and pleaded guilty, receiving a three-month deferred sentence, which was dismissed in 2019.

Jefferson, 44 years old, has been charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent, and one felony count of sexual abuse of children.



