Great Falls man charged with sexual intercourse without consent

GREAT FALLS — Robert Arnold Dunkerson has been charged with sexually assaulting a child in Great Falls.

Dunkerson, 59 years old, made his initial court appearance via video on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki noted that Dunkerson is a high school sports referee.

MTN Robert Dunkerson makes court appearance (January 26, 2022)

A warrant for Dunkerson's arrest was signed January 25.

When asked if he wanted a public defender or would get his own attorney, Dunkerson asked for a public defender.

The abuse allegedly occurred over the course of several years; the child is now a young teen.

He is charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent, which is the legal term used in Montana for rape.

MTN Robert Dunkerson

Dunkerson is being held in the Cascade County Detention Center. Bail was set at $250,000.

