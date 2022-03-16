Great Falls man charged with stealing a pickup truck

GREAT FALLS — Isaac Leo Wells has been charged in Great Falls after he allegedly stole a pickup truck.

Court documents state that the pickup truck was reported stolen on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Police found the vehicle on Tuesday near the 1700 block of 6th Avenue South, and saw Wells a few feet away on the other side of a bush.

Officers requested that Wells come over to talk with them, and he replied something to the effect of "I have the right to remain silent" and walked away.

Knowing there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest, officers detained Wells and noted that he smelled of alcohol. He provided a breath sample which yielded a blood-alcohol content of 0.287 - more than three times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle.

Court documents state that Wells told officers that he was "just going for a ride" in the vehicle, and then led them to a bush where he showed them the key to the truck.

Wells has been charged with felony theft.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Wells has a felony conviction for theft in Cascade County from 2019.



TRENDING ARTICLES

